Best Bike Degreasers for Your Bike Chain
Best for No-Mess Cleaning
White Lightning Clean Streak
Spray & Go
A quick-acting degreaser that can be used without water.
What We Liked
A no-scrub cleaner that can be sprayed onto your chainring, rear derailleur and the individual chain links to cut through grease, grit and other accumulated road crud. Note the bike chain and components should be wiped clean with a rag before applying degreaser. Order Online.
Best for Precision Application
WD-40 All-Conditions Bike Lubricant & Degreaser
All-Season All-Star
Improve performance plus cut out creaks and squeaks in one spray.
What We Liked
An all-in-one solution for quick cleaning and maintenance, WD-40’s canister offers a spray-on nozzle for precision application to the moving parts of the individual chain links. Advertised for use in wet and dry riding conditions, you will still want to wipe your bike parts clean between uses to mitigate the gooey buildup of trail grit and layers of lubricants. Get It Today.
Best for the Environment
Finish Line Citrus Bicycle Degreaser
Clean Supreme
Good for your bike, good for the Earth.
What We Liked
Made from non-toxic orange- and soy-based extracts, this fresh-smelling degreaser is favored by bike enthusiasts and race mechanics alike for its soapy, deep-cleaning abilities. Can be sprayed on directly or diluted with water for less greasy jobs; soap up the components, rinse and repeat several times for a clean and high-performing drivetrain. Purchase Here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.