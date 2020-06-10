Best Bike Chain Lubricants
Best for Casual Riding
DuPont Teflon Chain-Saver Dry Self-Cleaning Lubricant
Wax On, Dirt Off
Squeeze or spray on a lubricant ideal for daily bike use.
What We Liked
DuPont’s Chain-Saver is a “dry” wax-based lubricant that goes on easily with a squeeze-top bottle (aerosol cans also available). With less mess and better ability to ward off dirt in dry or dusty conditions, a good option for fair-weather riders who want to keep things clean but without the need for excessive maintenance. Order Online.
Best for Off-Roading
Finish Line Dry Teflon Bicycle Chain Lube
Ride Clean
A good all-around lubricant to keep your chain clean while mountain biking.
What We Liked
Another dry lubricant; meaning it goes on wet with the aid of a solvent but then dries to a wax-like consistency. This chain lube is great for pre-ride prep or for stashing as part of your on-the-go toolset. Buy Yours Today.
Best for No-Mess Cleaning
Park Tool Chain Gang Chain Cleaning System
Easy Rider
A simple system designed to improve the performance of your bike’s working parts.
What We Liked
Ensure the dirt, grit and grime stays off your bike chain and drivetrain components with a cleaning system that’s easy to use and spares you from the worst of the greasy maintenance smudge and spatter. Comes with a biodegradable, plant-based degreaser and cleaning brush. Purchase Here.
Best for Home Maintenance
WD-40 All-Conditions Bike Lube & Degreaser
Sporty 40
A brand for bike maintenance as well as other uses around the home.
What We Liked
Ubiquitous car-maintenance brand WD-40 has tuned its degreasing technology on cleaning and lubricating bike parts. It’s hard to beat WD-40 for performance and durability across different riding conditions. This versatile product is great to have on hand for quick bike tuneups or for other uses around the house. Order It Here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.