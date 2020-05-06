Best Bike Chain Cleaners

The best way to ensure a great bike ride is to practice proper maintenance. You can start a maintenance routine with a little bit of chain cleaner. The right cleaner will keep your ride smooth and safe, so pay attention to what you’re using. How can you know which is the right choice for you? We’ve done the work for you. Here are our top four chain cleaner picks to keep you safe and enhance your ride.
Best Investment for Bike Maintenance 

Park Tool CG-2.3 Chain Gang Chain Cleaning System

Three-Piece Cleaning Set. Park Tool’s chain cleaning system has everything you need to get your bike in good shape.

What We Liked

This chain cleaning system from Park Tool includes two handy tools and an 8 oz. bottle of ChainBrite to make the cleaning process easier. The CM-5.2 Chain Scrubber and GSC-1 GearClean Brush put cleaning rags to shame, with this system you’ll get a clean finish on your chain– fast. Order Online.

Best Easy-To-Use Chain Cleaning Set

Finish Line Shop Quality Bicycle Chain Cleaner Kit

Efficient and Mess-Free. Finish Line has the perfect tool to clean your bike chain in less than a minute.

What We Liked

The Finish Line Pro Chain Cleaner has an innovative three-brush rotating design that eliminates mess while providing a substantial clean. This chain cleaner clips directly onto your bike chain for an easy clean that gets the job done in a minute or less. Purchase Yours Today.

Best Value Chain Cleaner

WD-40 Bike Degreaser

Affordable and Trustworthy. WD-40 is a tried and true option for cleaning your bike chain. 

What We Liked

The WD-40 Bike Degreaser has a fast-acting formula that works well on every bike’s gears and chains. This degreaser will break down stubborn grease and grime for reliable cleaning. This 10 oz. bottle will last you a long time, increasing the value of your purchase. Get It Here.

Best Time-Saving Chain Cleaner

Finish Line 1-Step Bicycle Chain Cleaner & Lubricant

All-in-One Cleaning Solution. Gets rid of grime and protects against rust with just one step. 

What We Liked

Cyclists looking for a smoother ride can save both time and money with this product. The one-step formula covers multiple areas of bike maintenance by eliminating chain dirt, providing light lubrication, and prevents against rust and damage. This 4 oz. bottle gets it all done in one quick step! Buy Now.

