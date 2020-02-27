Best Beach Shelters
Best on a Budget
Mobihome Beach Tent Sun Shelter
Easy All-Around. This beach tent goes up in a flash, providing shade and shelter for you and up to two more people. It’s simple to use and easy on the wallet, too.
What We Liked:
This fast-assembly beach tent is 79 x 44 x 43 inches, giving enough room for two to three people. There are three windows along the three sides of the tent, allowing you to get a breeze flowing on the hottest of days. The material is waterproof, so even if your kid comes tearing into the tent covered in ocean water, you can just whisk away the extra moisture. The tent comes with a carrying pack, plastic pegs, and built-in storage pockets. It’s a terrific value for the money. It's available here.
Best for Families
Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent
Fit Four Adults (Plus Kids). Many beach tents aren’t large enough for entire families, but this one definitely is!
What We Liked:
This tent is larger than average, 95 x 52 x 51 inches, so you have room for four adults and even more children. There are internal pockets and storage inside the tent, so tuck away all your necessary beach gear with ease. The tent comes with three windows across all three sides for superior ventilation. The material blocks out the sun with 50+ UPF power, and five sand pockets ensure your tent never blows away in inclement weather. Get it here.
Best for Couples
Sport-Brella Vented SPF 50+ Sun and Rain Canopy Umbrella
Great for Singles or Couples. Don’t need a huge tent? Go with a smaller but quality option.
What We Liked:
Sometimes, you just don’t need that much space, and you don’t want to deal with lugging a lot of beach gear with you. If that sounds like you, go with this smaller beach shelter. It’s actually more umbrella than tent. Shaped like an umbrella, it offers eight feet of shade, the perfect length for two adults to sit upright. When you’re finished, everything breaks down into a small carrying bag. No frills and no hassle! Buy it today.
Best for Privacy
Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader Extended Easy Up Beach Tent
Unique in Design. Get privacy when and where you need it. Spend all day on the beach! This outstanding design is just the thing for naps, changing, etc.
What We Liked:
Sometimes, you need a little extra privacy on the beach, especially when you’re traveling with kids. Maybe someone needs a diaper change, or you’re a breastfeeding mother, or you just want to block out the annoying family that’s set up on the beach beside you. Whatever the case, this beach shelter will give you a little more privacy with its four-wall set up. It’s something you rarely see with beach tents (as most generally only offer three walls). Get it today.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.