Best Beach Shelters

While everyone wants a little fun in the sun when they’re headed to the beach, sometimes you need some extra shade as well. A beach shelter can be a convenient place for you and your family to get out of the sun for a few minutes, reapply sunscreen, enjoy a snack, or read without the glare of the sun in your eyes. Some shelters are even waterproof or zip up in the front, providing you with a little extra privacy. If you think a beach shelter could be just what you need for the upcoming beach season, check out these four options below. We give them our highest recommendation. Read about why we do!

Best on a Budget

Mobihome Beach Tent Sun Shelter

Easy All-Around. This beach tent goes up in a flash, providing shade and shelter for you and up to two more people. It’s simple to use and easy on the wallet, too.

What We Liked:

This fast-assembly beach tent is 79 x 44 x 43 inches, giving enough room for two to three people. There are three windows along the three sides of the tent, allowing you to get a breeze flowing on the hottest of days. The material is waterproof, so even if your kid comes tearing into the tent covered in ocean water, you can just whisk away the extra moisture. The tent comes with a carrying pack, plastic pegs, and built-in storage pockets. It’s a terrific value for the money. It's available here.

Best for Families

Pacific Breeze Easy Setup Beach Tent

Fit Four Adults (Plus Kids). Many beach tents aren’t large enough for entire families, but this one definitely is!

What We Liked:

This tent is larger than average, 95 x 52 x 51 inches, so you have room for four adults and even more children. There are internal pockets and storage inside the tent, so tuck away all your necessary beach gear with ease. The tent comes with three windows across all three sides for superior ventilation. The material blocks out the sun with 50+ UPF power, and five sand pockets ensure your tent never blows away in inclement weather. Get it here.

Best for Couples

Sport-Brella Vented SPF 50+ Sun and Rain Canopy Umbrella

Great for Singles or Couples. Don’t need a huge tent? Go with a smaller but quality option.

What We Liked:

Sometimes, you just don’t need that much space, and you don’t want to deal with lugging a lot of beach gear with you. If that sounds like you, go with this smaller beach shelter. It’s actually more umbrella than tent. Shaped like an umbrella, it offers eight feet of shade, the perfect length for two adults to sit upright. When you’re finished, everything breaks down into a small carrying bag. No frills and no hassle! Buy it today.

Best for Privacy

Easthills Outdoors Instant Shader Extended Easy Up Beach Tent

Unique in Design. Get privacy when and where you need it. Spend all day on the beach! This outstanding design is just the thing for naps, changing, etc.

What We Liked:

Sometimes, you need a little extra privacy on the beach, especially when you’re traveling with kids. Maybe someone needs a diaper change, or you’re a breastfeeding mother, or you just want to block out the annoying family that’s set up on the beach beside you. Whatever the case, this beach shelter will give you a little more privacy with its four-wall set up. It’s something you rarely see with beach tents (as most generally only offer three walls). Get it today.

