Best Backpacking Eating Utensils

Every single ounce and cubic inch matter when you’re gearing up for backpacking. But there’s a delicate balance between packing light and not packing enough. Kitchen utensils, for instance, might not feel like a priority until you spend a few days eating oatmeal with your fingers. The best backpacking utensils add just a few ounces to your pack and sometimes come with extra features like a carabiner or bottle opener. Invest in a durable set of utensils so they'll last through every camping trip to come. Here are our best picks for portable camp utensils.

Runner-Up 4-in-1

Orblue 2-Pack 4-in-1 Portable Stainless Steel Backpacking Utensils with Case

Reliable and Practical. This straightforward 4-in-1 stainless steel set folds from 7.5 inches long into a collapsed 4.3 inches. It’s durable and comes with extras like a bottle opener.

What We Liked:

We liked that this set comes with a spoon, fork, and knife. It even has a built-in bottle opener. You can store the set in the enclosed nylon carrying case with velcro closure. Orblue designed this set for optimal utility, so the fork is removable. You can hold it in one hand with the knife or spoon in your other hand. Get it today.

Most Multi-Functional

CRKT Eat’N Tool Outdoor Spork Multitool

Lightweight Utility. This compact steel tool measures just 4 inches by 3 inches, weighs 1.5 ounces, and includes a mini-carabiner to clip to the outside of a pack.

What We Liked:

With this multitool, you’ll get a spork you hold with a single finger. Plus, you’ll have a bottle opener, flat screwdriver, and hex wrench with 6, 8, and 10 millimeter holes. While not ideal for every meal, it’s a perfect lightweight multitool to clip on your pack in case of emergencies. This makes a wonderful gift for the camper in your life as well. Buy it here.

Best 4-in-1

Hikenture 4-in-1 Camping Utensil

Great Do-It-All Design. It weighs just 5 ounces and collapses to 4.3 inches, but still comes with a fork, spoon, and knife that are detachable for easy use.

What We Liked:

We liked that the stainless steel utensils fold out to 7 inches and that the set detaches for you to use the fork and the spoon or knife at the same time. It’s practical for every meal in the great outdoors. To boot, the handle comes in different bright colors, which makes the set easy to spot in a campsite—and to tell apart from your companions’ utensils! Buy it today.

Best Full-Size Set

fitnessCity Titanium Utility Cutlery Set

Just Like Eating at Home. Thanks to titanium, this full set is both light and strong. The 1.76-ounce titanium cutlery set comes with a mini-carabiner and a cloth carrying sack for storing.

What We Liked:

We appreciated that these ergonomic utensils are as comfortable to use as home cutlery. The individual pieces bolt together when not in use, and they can clip to the outside of a pack with the carabiner, so there’s no frantic searching for them when preparing to eat at camp. The utensils measure between 6.3 and 7.2 inches. Get it today.

