Best Backpacking Eating Utensils
Runner-Up 4-in-1
Orblue 2-Pack 4-in-1 Portable Stainless Steel Backpacking Utensils with Case
Reliable and Practical. This straightforward 4-in-1 stainless steel set folds from 7.5 inches long into a collapsed 4.3 inches. It’s durable and comes with extras like a bottle opener.
What We Liked:
We liked that this set comes with a spoon, fork, and knife. It even has a built-in bottle opener. You can store the set in the enclosed nylon carrying case with velcro closure. Orblue designed this set for optimal utility, so the fork is removable. You can hold it in one hand with the knife or spoon in your other hand. Get it today.
Most Multi-Functional
CRKT Eat’N Tool Outdoor Spork Multitool
Lightweight Utility. This compact steel tool measures just 4 inches by 3 inches, weighs 1.5 ounces, and includes a mini-carabiner to clip to the outside of a pack.
What We Liked:
With this multitool, you’ll get a spork you hold with a single finger. Plus, you’ll have a bottle opener, flat screwdriver, and hex wrench with 6, 8, and 10 millimeter holes. While not ideal for every meal, it’s a perfect lightweight multitool to clip on your pack in case of emergencies. This makes a wonderful gift for the camper in your life as well. Buy it here.
Best 4-in-1
Hikenture 4-in-1 Camping Utensil
Great Do-It-All Design. It weighs just 5 ounces and collapses to 4.3 inches, but still comes with a fork, spoon, and knife that are detachable for easy use.
What We Liked:
We liked that the stainless steel utensils fold out to 7 inches and that the set detaches for you to use the fork and the spoon or knife at the same time. It’s practical for every meal in the great outdoors. To boot, the handle comes in different bright colors, which makes the set easy to spot in a campsite—and to tell apart from your companions’ utensils! Buy it today.
Best Full-Size Set
fitnessCity Titanium Utility Cutlery Set
Just Like Eating at Home. Thanks to titanium, this full set is both light and strong. The 1.76-ounce titanium cutlery set comes with a mini-carabiner and a cloth carrying sack for storing.
What We Liked:
We appreciated that these ergonomic utensils are as comfortable to use as home cutlery. The individual pieces bolt together when not in use, and they can clip to the outside of a pack with the carabiner, so there’s no frantic searching for them when preparing to eat at camp. The utensils measure between 6.3 and 7.2 inches. Get it today.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.