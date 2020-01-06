The Best Baby Carrier Packs

Baby carriers are a great way for families to remain active with little ones in tow. Baby carriers give you the freedom to roam while safely supporting your child. By displacing the weight of the child, baby carriers allow you to comfortably bond with your little one while staying active. Design, adjustability, and weight load capacity are important factors to take into consideration when making your selection. We’ve reviewed five great products in the market and captured their best features below. Read on to discover our top picks.

Most Affordable

Infantino Flip 4-in-1 Convertible Carrier

Affordable Baby Carrier. Here’s a convertible baby carrier with four ways to carry your baby – all at a great price.

What We Liked:

The carrier has an adjustable seat, leg openings, straps and waist belt. We took advantage of the four ways to carry our baby, including the backpack option. The 2-in-1 bib protected our clothing, and the machine washable fabric made it easy to clean after a couple of messy moments. This carrier kept us comfortable and our baby secure. Buy it here.

Easiest to Use

ClevrPlus Cross Country Baby Backpack

Easy to Use Baby Backpack. This particular lightweight baby backpack fits comfortably and keeps your baby secure. It’s smoothly functional, to boot.

What We Liked:

This baby backpack has a foldable metal frame that folds flat for easy travel and storage. We found the adjustable shoulder and waist straps easy to use, as they provided us with the flexibility to transfer the backpack between adults. We were able to share the tiny load and the bonding time. The sun and rain canopy kept our precious cargo shaded and dry on several day hikes. This backpack was seamlessly functional and kept our baby safe and secure. Buy it here.

Most Ergonomic

Luvdbaby Premium Baby Backpack Carrier

Pain-Free Carry. This baby backpack is designed to protect your child and evenly distribute weight for a pain-free carry. It makes a big difference on those long hikes where the steps add up.

What We Liked:

The Luvdbaby was built with a height adjustable support system. We took advantage of the freedom to roam around hands-free, while our baby safely enjoyed a view from above. The shoulder straps were thick, padded, and very comfortable. The detachable mesh roof to shade the baby was easy to attach and remove. Overall, this backpack kept our baby secure and our bodies pain free. Buy it here.

Most Stylish

MiaMily Hipster Plus 3D Child and Baby Carrier

Stylish Hipster Child and Baby Carrier. This stylish child and baby carrier is made of sleek, stone grey fabric with multiple carrying positions.

What We Liked:

The MiaMily carrier has it all. Beyond the center harness, we got a lot of use out of the 3D hip seat. This trendy carrier provided us with tons of functional storage - pockets to carry diapers, wipes, bottles, and more. We felt safe and stylish in this hipster baby carrier. Get it today.

Best Quality

Osprey Packs Poco AG Plus Child Carrier

High-Quality Child Carrier. This child carrier is built with double halo harness and stability support. You’ll feel the safety, and that’s a great feeling as you’re active in the outdoors.

What We Liked:

This baby carrier has a frame made of lightweight aluminum. The adjustable double halo harness kept our baby secure in the fully framed, padded seat. We were able to enjoy daytime hikes with the use of the built-in sunshade. We felt the adjustability of the hip belt was a nice design element that allowed us to make minor adjustments while in use. We enjoyed quality bonding time with this carrier. Buy it now.