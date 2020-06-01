Best ATV Tow Straps

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) are a great way to explore the outdoors, especially when you’re riding on off-road trails. Whether you use a sports or utility ATV, there can be times when you need to rescue the ATV from mud, ditches, and more. Fortunately, an ATV tow strap can help. When choosing a tow strap, select a strap that can support more than the weight of your ATV and is easily stored in your ATV. Here is our review of three ATV tow straps so you can find the right one for you.
Best Satisfaction Guarantee

Rhino USA Recovery Tow Strap 3in x 20ft

Rhino USA Recovery Tow Strap 3in x 20ft

Rhino USA Recovery Tow Strap 3in x 20ft

Heavy-Duty Towing

This ATV tow strap has triple-reinforced loop ends for increased strength and uses an exclusive poly/silk webbing blend for soft but strong support.

What We Liked

This black ATV towing strap is three inches wide by 20 feet long to provide the length you need to tow an ATV. The strap is designed to provide ample strength due to the triple-reinforced loop ends, heavy-duty protective sleeves, and exclusive poly/silk webbing construction. The working load limit for this strap is just over 10,000 pounds. It comes with a heavy-duty storage bag for convenient storage and a 100 percent satisfaction guarantee. Order Online.

Most Weather Resistant Strap 

Motormic Tow Strap Recovery Kit

Motormic Tow Strap Recovery Kit

Motormic Tow Strap Recovery Kit

Complete Towing Set

This heavy-duty, complete tow strap kit will ensure you’re always prepared. The durable materials are weather resistant and designed to withstand extreme loads.

What We Liked

This tow strap kit can be used for recovery or winch extension. It’s made with high-quality, weather resistant materials that defend against corrosion and can withstand extreme temperatures (-40 degrees Fahrenheit to 215 degrees Fahrenheit). The heavy-duty strap is well-padded and reinforced, too. The high tensile polyester strap is 30 feet long by three inches wide and is rated a 10,000 pounds working load and 30,000 pounds breaking point. This complete set comes with an abundance of gadgets: yellow 30-foot tow strap, two-inch hitch receiver, ¾-inch D-ring shackle with four washers, safety clip, isolator, one-piece 5/8-inch hitch lock pin with extra safety clip, two keys, rubber cap, five-piece O-rings, user manual, and heavy-duty storage bag. Purchase Yours Here.

Best Visibility

ATV Tow Strap with Shackle & Mesh Bag

ATV Tow Strap with Shackle & Mesh Bag

ATV Tow Strap with Shackle & Mesh Bag

Compact and Easy to Store

This tow strap is compact and convenient to store directly in an ATV.

What We Liked

This tow strap is approximately 12 feet long and is rated at a 5,000-pound tensile strength. The strap is looped at each end and designed for towing quads, and the provided shackle is zinc-plated and easy to use. To top it off, this tow strap comes with a mesh bag so you can conveniently store the strap in your ATV. Get It Here.

