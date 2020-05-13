Best ATV Chest Protectors

Whenever you’re riding an ATV — but especially when you’re off-roading — you need to make sure you’re completely covered in terms of safety. That includes protecting highly injury-prone body parts with the correct gear. An ATV injury to the chest can be life-ending. Just think about it: that’s where some of your most vital organs exist. An ATV chest protector will often cover your entire torso, neck to waist, so that you’re totally shielded. You may be tempted to think that an ATV chest protector is some unwieldy piece of armor that’s going to make your ride more uncomfortable. That’s not the case at all. Here are four safe, comfortable options to consider. Read on to learn about our favorites out there. We’ve included our best picks for men, women, and children.
Author:
Publish date:

Best for Kids 

Webetop Kids Dirt Bike Body Chest Spine Vest

Webetop Kids Dirt Bike Body Chest Spine Vest

Webetop Kids Dirt Bike Body Chest Spine Vest

Protect the Entire Family. Make sure your kids are protected as they explore on their adventures.

What We Liked

Often, ATV-ing and off-roading is a family affair, so you want to look out for your kids’ safety as well as your own. This child’s dirt bike body, chest, and spine-protective vest actually wraps around your child’s entire torso comfortably. It boasts breathable fabric and all-over protection. Plus, our young testers said it looked pretty cool, too. Order Online.

Best for Small Riders 

FOX R3 ROOST DEFLECTOR

FOX R3 ROOST DEFLECTOR

FOX R3 ROOST DEFLECTOR

Stay Safe, No Matter How Small the Rider. Smaller frame? No worries. Those under 120 pounds will want this effective and sleek chest vest from a brand we all know and trust.

What We Liked

Rely on the notable FOX brand to protect the smaller riders in your bunch. This chest protector is made for those 120 pounds or under. It features polycarbonate chest, back, and shoulder pads. It’s also fully adjustable, with extra removable pads. It provides all-over protection for a level of safety you can rely on. Purchase Yours Today.

Best on a Budget

Fox Racing Pee Wee Titan Roost Deflector

Fox Racing Pee Wee Titan Roost Deflector

Fox Racing Pee Wee Titan Roost Deflector

Kids’ Safety for Less. Don’t break the bank just because you want to keep your kiddos safe. Here’s an option you can trust, and it comes to you as the most affordable pick here.

What We Liked

Again, off-roading is a sport that involves the entire family, so when it’s time to take your youngster out on the ATV, make sure they’re protected, too. This FOX Racing Pee Wee Titan chest protector is made for those ages 3 to 5 and is pretty budget-friendly. There’s really no reason why it shouldn’t be in your garage. Train up those little riders the right way! Get It Here.

Best for Large Riders

HEROBIKER Motorcycle Full Body Armor Jacket

HEROBIKER Motorcycle Full Body Armor Jacket

HEROBIKER Motorcycle Full Body Armor Jacket

Safety and Style. Get all-over protection that has never looked so cool. You’ll feel like a boss out there.

What We Liked

For the larger riders in your crew, this all-over, full-body armor jacket comes in medium to 5XL sizes. It looks like a cool black and red jacket, but it actually provides a level of protection that can’t be beaten. You get both style and substance with this purchase. Buy Now.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.

Related Articles

61sOeuPO-zL._AC_SL1000_
OSP

Best ATV Covers

ATV covers are designed to protect your ATV from UV rays, moisture, or conceal it while hunting. Typically made of heavy duty, waterproof material, ATV covers help protect vehicles against dirt, pollutants, tree sap, and weather elements.

1
OSP

Best Mosquito Nets

When traveling or camping in certain parts of the world, it can be very important to keep yourself safe from mosquitos. However, even if you’re not at risk of catching some mosquito-borne illness, a mosquito net can still be a handy thing to have among your camping and traveling equipment, as it can keep away pesky insects during the evening or just while you’re lounging or hanging about.

81HwMDi7+iL._AC_SL1500_
OSP

The Best Bike Lube

If you cycling regularly then you’ll want to have some bike chain lubricant handy. Bike chain lube or chain oil is an important part of bike maintenance to make sure that your chain and gears work smoothly without rusting, rattling or hard shifts.

71i-lRrWUKL._AC_UX679_
OSP

Best Motorcycle Chaps

Not just a fashion statement, chaps prevent road rash and even wounds if you’re in an accident.

1
OSP

Best Bear Resistant Containers

Safety should always be your top priority while enjoying any sort of outdoor activity, especially when you recreate in bear country.

81k5eUZnh7L._SX679_
OSP

The Best Kid's Life Jackets

When taking your child out on the boat, to the beach, camping by the lake, or even in a deep pool for the first time, safety should always come first. Thankfully, there is a range of products that can help you keep your child safe. One of these is, of course, life jackets. If you’ve been searching for the perfect life jacket for your child’s particular needs, take a look at these four options.

1
OSP

Best Bike Derailleurs

A bike derailleur is an essential part of your bike; as it is how you change gears. It moves your chain from one sprocket to another, making it easier for you to get where you’re going.

1
OSP

Best Bike Brake Pads

When it’s time to replace your bike’s brake pads, you might think that you have to take it to a pricey cycle shop, but that’s not the case at all. You can replace your bike’s brake pads yourself.

1
OSP

Best Beach Shelters

While everyone wants a little fun in the sun when they’re headed to the beach, sometimes you need some extra shade as well.

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER