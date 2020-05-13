Best ATV Chest Protectors
Best for Kids
Webetop Kids Dirt Bike Body Chest Spine Vest
Protect the Entire Family. Make sure your kids are protected as they explore on their adventures.
What We Liked
Often, ATV-ing and off-roading is a family affair, so you want to look out for your kids' safety as well as your own. This child's dirt bike body, chest, and spine-protective vest actually wraps around your child's entire torso comfortably. It boasts breathable fabric and all-over protection. Plus, our young testers said it looked pretty cool, too.
Best for Small Riders
FOX R3 ROOST DEFLECTOR
Stay Safe, No Matter How Small the Rider. Smaller frame? No worries. Those under 120 pounds will want this effective and sleek chest vest from a brand we all know and trust.
What We Liked
Rely on the notable FOX brand to protect the smaller riders in your bunch. This chest protector is made for those 120 pounds or under. It features polycarbonate chest, back, and shoulder pads. It's also fully adjustable, with extra removable pads. It provides all-over protection for a level of safety you can rely on.
Best on a Budget
Fox Racing Pee Wee Titan Roost Deflector
Kids’ Safety for Less. Don’t break the bank just because you want to keep your kiddos safe. Here’s an option you can trust, and it comes to you as the most affordable pick here.
What We Liked
Again, off-roading is a sport that involves the entire family, so when it's time to take your youngster out on the ATV, make sure they're protected, too. This FOX Racing Pee Wee Titan chest protector is made for those ages 3 to 5 and is pretty budget-friendly. There's really no reason why it shouldn't be in your garage. Train up those little riders the right way!
Best for Large Riders
HEROBIKER Motorcycle Full Body Armor Jacket
Safety and Style. Get all-over protection that has never looked so cool. You’ll feel like a boss out there.
What We Liked
For the larger riders in your crew, this all-over, full-body armor jacket comes in medium to 5XL sizes. It looks like a cool black and red jacket, but it actually provides a level of protection that can't be beaten. You get both style and substance with this purchase.
