The Best Alps OutdoorZ Hunting Backpacks

When you’re in the field and on the hunt, having the right pack on your shoulders can make a big difference. First and foremost, it needs to be large enough and tough enough to haul the essentials though rugged environments and conditions. Secondly, it has to be comfortable and quiet to carry. Lastly, it needs to be smartly designed with features that enhance your hunt and take the hassle out of hauling gear and game. And for those of us who don’t have money to burn, the price needs to make sense with our budget. Thankfully, Alps OutdoorZ is the expert at making durable, dependable Hunting Packs that do all of the above. Here are four of our favorite Alps OutdoorZ Packs that we recommend for their first-rate features, performance, design, and value.

Most Hauling Capacity

ALPS OutdoorZ Commander + Pack Bag

If You Can’t Haul It with This, You Don’t Need It. With a massive 5,250-cubic inch main compartment, external frame, and multiple pockets, the ALPS OutdoorZ Commander will haul everything you need for an extended adventure, yet it costs far less than similar packs.

What We Liked

This thing is HUGE, and it’s built rugged. Includes a massive main pack and a strong yet lightweight external freighter frame. When frame and pack are used together, this pack can easily haul up to 100+ pounds of gear. Plus, the frame can be removed and used on its own as a lashing system for hauling meat. Very impressive capability for the price. Get yours today at Amazon.com.

Best Mid-Size Pack

ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack

The Whitetail Hunter’s Favorite. When a day pack isn’t big enough, yet you don’t need a massive hauler, reach for the ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack. It’s the perfect mid-sized pack at an affordable, mid-sized price.

What We Liked

Designed with whitetail hunters in mind, the ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack delivers optimal size and convenient functionality. We love the drop-down organization shelf with pockets. And being able to attach a quiver to either side is a great feature. The drop-down bow/rifle pocket makes it easy to carry your weapon while keeping your hands free. Side mesh pockets are great for toting water bottles, calls, etc. Plus, this pack is hydration compatible and includes a rain cover. Shop Now on Amazon.

Best Meat Hauler

ALPS OutdoorZ Traverse EPS

Heavy-Duty Hauler at an Unbeatable Price. The ALPS OutdoorZ Traverse EPS Pack delivers performance and features that rival the premium brands—at a fraction of the cost.

What We Liked

Padded waist belt, H-frame design, and suspension system make the ALPS OutdoorZ Traverse EPS pack a comfortable choice for hauling heavy loads, including elk quarters. The main pack offers 3,000-cubic inch capacity, and it can be expanded to 4,500. Extras you’re sure to appreciate include a waterproof rainfly, padded spotting scope pocket, and reliable weapon carrier that can carry a long gun, bow, or handgun. Buy Today.

Best Value Day Pack

ALPS OutdoorZ Dark Timber Hunting Day Pack

Excellent, all-purpose day pack. The ALPS OutdoorZ Dark Timber Hunting Day Pack delivers the perfect mix of performance, features, and price.

What We Liked

For a durable, reliable day pack at a great price, look no further than the ALPS OutdoorZ Dark Timber Hunting Day Pack. For starters, it’s deceptively big and can haul more than you think. Easily adequate for day hikes and short-range hunting excursions. It’s comfortable, soft and quiet, and is smartly designed for easy access to essentials and hydration. Spend less and you won’t be happy. Spend more and you’ll feel like you overpaid. The Dark Timber Pack hits that sweet spot where quality and value meet. Available at Amazon.

This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.