The Best Alps OutdoorZ Hunting Backpacks
Most Hauling Capacity
ALPS OutdoorZ Commander + Pack Bag
If You Can’t Haul It with This, You Don’t Need It. With a massive 5,250-cubic inch main compartment, external frame, and multiple pockets, the ALPS OutdoorZ Commander will haul everything you need for an extended adventure, yet it costs far less than similar packs.
What We Liked
This thing is HUGE, and it’s built rugged. Includes a massive main pack and a strong yet lightweight external freighter frame. When frame and pack are used together, this pack can easily haul up to 100+ pounds of gear. Plus, the frame can be removed and used on its own as a lashing system for hauling meat. Very impressive capability for the price. Get yours today at Amazon.com.
Best Mid-Size Pack
ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack
The Whitetail Hunter’s Favorite. When a day pack isn’t big enough, yet you don’t need a massive hauler, reach for the ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack. It’s the perfect mid-sized pack at an affordable, mid-sized price.
What We Liked
Designed with whitetail hunters in mind, the ALPS OutdoorZ Pursuit Hunting Pack delivers optimal size and convenient functionality. We love the drop-down organization shelf with pockets. And being able to attach a quiver to either side is a great feature. The drop-down bow/rifle pocket makes it easy to carry your weapon while keeping your hands free. Side mesh pockets are great for toting water bottles, calls, etc. Plus, this pack is hydration compatible and includes a rain cover. Shop Now on Amazon.
Best Meat Hauler
ALPS OutdoorZ Traverse EPS
Heavy-Duty Hauler at an Unbeatable Price. The ALPS OutdoorZ Traverse EPS Pack delivers performance and features that rival the premium brands—at a fraction of the cost.
What We Liked
Padded waist belt, H-frame design, and suspension system make the ALPS OutdoorZ Traverse EPS pack a comfortable choice for hauling heavy loads, including elk quarters. The main pack offers 3,000-cubic inch capacity, and it can be expanded to 4,500. Extras you’re sure to appreciate include a waterproof rainfly, padded spotting scope pocket, and reliable weapon carrier that can carry a long gun, bow, or handgun. Buy Today.
Best Value Day Pack
ALPS OutdoorZ Dark Timber Hunting Day Pack
Excellent, all-purpose day pack. The ALPS OutdoorZ Dark Timber Hunting Day Pack delivers the perfect mix of performance, features, and price.
What We Liked
For a durable, reliable day pack at a great price, look no further than the ALPS OutdoorZ Dark Timber Hunting Day Pack. For starters, it’s deceptively big and can haul more than you think. Easily adequate for day hikes and short-range hunting excursions. It’s comfortable, soft and quiet, and is smartly designed for easy access to essentials and hydration. Spend less and you won’t be happy. Spend more and you’ll feel like you overpaid. The Dark Timber Pack hits that sweet spot where quality and value meet. Available at Amazon.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not yet been endorsed by our editors.