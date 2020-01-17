Best 3-in-1 Jackets for Men
Best All-Season Jacket
Columbia Men’s Rural Mountain 3 in 1 Interchange Omni Heat Jacket
Customizable for All Conditions. Besides the three jacket combinations — 100 percent nylon shell, 100g polyester inner fleece, and the two combined — this jacket has a removable hood, adjustable cuffs, and an adjustable drawstring hem. The outer shell is waterproof and uses Omni-Heat reflective thermal technology.
What We Liked:
The streamlined profile of this all-season jacket hides adjustable options for getting the perfect, providing a sleek look. And whether you’re on the slopes or off, this jacket won’t let in rain, sleet, or wind. Get it today.
Best No-Frills Utility
Columbia Men’s Eager Air Interchange 3 in 1 Jacket
Streamlined Style. Designed for the slopes, this basic 3-in-1 is perfect for a long day of skiing. The 100 percent nylon shell is waterproof against snow and windproof for chilly days. Fleece lining can be removed and reattached with zippers and snaps that are hidden for style and comfort.
What We Liked:
This jacket is available in a range of sizes, from small to XX-large. Zippered interior and exterior pockets keep belongings secure from chair lift to slope. Get it today.
Best Value
OutdoorMaster Men’s 3 in 1 Ski Jacket
Full Features at a Low Cost. The TEFLON-treated, outer waterproof shell defends against wind and wetness on the slopes, all while remaining lightweight. The cozy inner lining is the only jacket you’ll need through the cooler months. Adjustable cuffs keep out snow, and the hood removes for helmet users.
What We Liked:
The zippered chest pockets are convenient for storing ski passes, sunglasses, and wallets while on the ski slopes. Get it here.
Best for Extreme Weather
CAMEL CROWN Men’s 3-in-1 Ski Jacket
Military Grade Waterproofing. The design of the outer shell protects against the wind with adjustable velcro cuffs, TEFLON treatment, and a detachable storm hood. Inner liner snaps off from fleece liner for fast jacket transformations. Combined, multi-layers keep you warm, even in extreme weather.
What We Liked:
The outer shell has five zippered pockets, and there’s an additional two pockets on the fleece liner — great for carrying everything needed for a day on the slopes without having to bring a pack. Get it here.
This article was written by a third party for use in our affiliate program and has not been endorsed by our editors.