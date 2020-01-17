Best 3-in-1 Jackets for Men

Even if you’re a weekend warrior on the slopes, you may not want to invest in a coat that can only be used for cold-weather skiing. Instead, consider getting a 3-in-1 jacket with a shell and liner. They’re great for three-season outdoor adventures, but they’re also capable of adjusting to changing conditions on the slopes in an instant. For sunny days on the slopes, a waterproof layer only serves to trap body heat. Detachable outer shells in multi-layered jackets let you quickly switch over to a simple fleece base. During cool-weather hiking, the outer shell is a perfect lightweight rain jacket. These 3-in-1 jackets keep out wind and water, let you customize the fit, and adapt to changing weather conditions.

Best All-Season Jacket

Columbia Men’s Rural Mountain 3 in 1 Interchange Omni Heat Jacket

Customizable for All Conditions. Besides the three jacket combinations — 100 percent nylon shell, 100g polyester inner fleece, and the two combined — this jacket has a removable hood, adjustable cuffs, and an adjustable drawstring hem. The outer shell is waterproof and uses Omni-Heat reflective thermal technology.

What We Liked:

The streamlined profile of this all-season jacket hides adjustable options for getting the perfect, providing a sleek look. And whether you're on the slopes or off, this jacket won't let in rain, sleet, or wind.

Best No-Frills Utility

Columbia Men’s Eager Air Interchange 3 in 1 Jacket

Streamlined Style. Designed for the slopes, this basic 3-in-1 is perfect for a long day of skiing. The 100 percent nylon shell is waterproof against snow and windproof for chilly days. Fleece lining can be removed and reattached with zippers and snaps that are hidden for style and comfort.

What We Liked:

This jacket is available in a range of sizes, from small to XX-large. Zippered interior and exterior pockets keep belongings secure from chair lift to slope.

Best Value

OutdoorMaster Men’s 3 in 1 Ski Jacket

Full Features at a Low Cost. The TEFLON-treated, outer waterproof shell defends against wind and wetness on the slopes, all while remaining lightweight. The cozy inner lining is the only jacket you’ll need through the cooler months. Adjustable cuffs keep out snow, and the hood removes for helmet users.

What We Liked:

The zippered chest pockets are convenient for storing ski passes, sunglasses, and wallets while on the ski slopes.

Best for Extreme Weather

CAMEL CROWN Men’s 3-in-1 Ski Jacket

Military Grade Waterproofing. The design of the outer shell protects against the wind with adjustable velcro cuffs, TEFLON treatment, and a detachable storm hood. Inner liner snaps off from fleece liner for fast jacket transformations. Combined, multi-layers keep you warm, even in extreme weather.

What We Liked:

The outer shell has five zippered pockets, and there's an additional two pockets on the fleece liner — great for carrying everything needed for a day on the slopes without having to bring a pack.

