Yosemite and Rocky Mountain National Park Are Closed

Dozens of other National Park Service sites have modified operations due to the spread of COVID-19.

Half Dome, Yosemite National Park edward stojakovic

Yosemite National Park and Rocky Mountain National Park announced on Friday that they would both close to the public immediately, becoming two of the most high-profile spaces in the outdoors to shut down because of COVID-19

In a press release, the National Park Service said it was shutting down Rocky Mountain National Park at 7 pm MDT at the request of local health officials; Yosemite shut down at 3 pm PDT. Both closures will run 24 hours a day, 7 days a week until further notice, the agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Prior to the closures, local health departments and elected officials had urged the Interior Department to shut down both parks. On Friday, Mayor Todd Jirsa of Estes Park, the main gateway to Rocky Mountain, urged Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt to close access to the park.

In a letter to the Secretary, Jirsa said that "a continued influx of visitors at this critical time presents a grave public health concern to Estes Park and our surrounding communities."

"Medical and emergency services, as well as basic supplies like groceries, must be available to meet the needs of our community at this time," Jirsa wrote. "Estes Park is not in a position to support the potential needs of extra guests at this time."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Dr. Eric Sergienko is the public health officer for Mariposa County, which contains part of Yosemite National Park. In an interview with the San Jose Mercury News, Sergienko said that he had sent a letter to Yosemite's Acting Superintendent Cecily Muldoon recommending that she shut down the park.

While visitors are barred from the park, employees, contractors, and residents of communities within the park's boundaries will still be allowed inside.

More than fifty parks, monuments, and historic sites administered by the National Park Service have announced partial or complete closures in the last two days. Hawaii's Haleakala National Park announced its own shutdown yesterday, while Everglades National Park, Grand Canyon National Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, and other units closed visitor centers and cut services.