Support a Better and More Inclusive Outdoor Community by Giving to These Groups

Racial inequality is an urgent problem in the United States, and the great outdoors are no exception. As hikers, we need to do better. Looking for a way to help? The following six organizations are putting in the work to make the trails more inclusive to all. Support them today.

Black Outside, Inc

This organization is on a mission to expand access to outdoor experiences for Black youth in Texas through culturally relevant programming. Among various initiatives, the non-profit provides mentorship opportunities, leadership development, and environmental education for Black youth in San Antonio.

Donate to Black Outside, Inc here.

Outdoor Afro

Outdoor Afro “celebrates and inspires Black connections and leadership in nature.” Through group hiking and camping activities and conservation efforts, Outdoor Afro has facilitated thousands of outdoor experiences.

Donate to Outdoor Afro here.

Blackpackers

The Colorado-based Blackpackers mission is to "create economic equality in outdoor recreation" by providing gear, workshops, outdoor excursions, and education opportunities to people of color at low or no cost. The non-profit also connects members with career opportunities in the outdoor industry.

Donate to Blackpackers here.

Melanin Base Camp

Melanin Basecamp directs its efforts toward increasing representation of Black, indigenous, and people of color in outdoor recreation. Their regular content features trip reports, gear reviews, and stories from diverse voices in the adventure sports community.

Donate to Melanin Base Camp here.

Outdoor Journal Tour

Founded by two Black women outdoors enthusiasts, this tour is designed to facilitate personal growth through reflective outdoor experiences. By providing resources and hosting events, the ODJT fosters a community hopes to promote healing through nature.

Support The Outdoor Journal Tour here.

Black Girls Trekkin’

This LA-based organization works to increase epresentation in outdoor recreation and provides a community for Black outdoorswomen to connect with each other and nature, while also inspiring conservation efforts.

Donate to Black Girls Trekkin’ here.