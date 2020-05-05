The BACKPACKER Camp-in

Nikki Frumkin

Each night since our lives have been upended by COVID-19 and its subsequent stay-at-home orders, BACKPACKER has hosted an evening campfire on Facebook Live to provide our community with a peaceful moment and a break from the stress. We’ve added to that with live music and Bob Ross style paint-alongs on our Instagram feed. It’s proven both popular and heartwarming, and we wanted to expand on this by hosting a day-long festival.

We’re calling it the Camp In, and it’ll have guided yoga and mountain-fitness sessions, art, gear and cooking demos, readings by Backpacker authors, quizzes, and live music. And yes, you’re encouraged to “Camp In” with us and hashtag your living room, porch, or backyard campsite with #BackpackerCampIn to be entered in a photo contest for the sweetest Camp In set up.

Check back here for schedule updates and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.