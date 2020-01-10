Teenage Snowboarders Burned Homework to Survive

A helicopter found the boys after they spent a night lost in the snow outside Canadian resort.

Two teenagers survived a cold night nearby a Canadian ski resort on Monday. The 16-year-old snowboarders were reported missing Sunday evening after they failed to return from a day of snowboarding at Whitewater Ski Resort in Nelson, British Columbia.

Ten searchers went out on Sunday night, but were unable to locate the boys, according to a press release from Nelson Search and Rescue. A helicopter spotted the pair on Monday morning in a valley just south of the resort, and they were airlifted to safety. The teens were reportedly unharmed.

Temperatures dipped into the low teens, and the snowboarders kept warm by building a shelter and fire, CNN reported. According to CNN, the teenagers burned homework they had brought in a backpack to keep warm.

The names of the snowboarders have not been released.