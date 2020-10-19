Try a KIND bar - Backpacker
KIND Snacks and BACKPACKER Magazine ‘Take A Hike Day’
Sponsored Story

KIND Snacks and BACKPACKER Magazine ‘Take A Hike Day’

Sign up for a KIND® Energy Bar sample and join us on November 17th for National Take A Hike Day.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

KIND Snacks and BACKPACKER Magazine have come together to encourage you to TAKE A HIKE! Spending time outdoors has been proven to improve health and happiness. And with a #1 ingredient of 100% whole grain oats and 35% less sugar than the leading competitive energy bar*, New KIND® Energy bars are great for all of your outdoor adventures! So grab a free bar on us, help us raise money for Big City Mountaineers and join us for a midweek boost on November 17th, National Take a Hike Day. We want you to lace up your hiking boots, pack your gear, and grab your KIND® Energy Bar!

*The leading competitive energy bar has 21g of sugar in a 68g bar, KIND® Energy has 13g of sugar in a 60g bar.

Step 1 - Grab a KIND® Bar

Register below and we will send you a free KIND® Energy Bar!

Step 2 - Share to Enter

Make sure you share your pics with @kindsnacks + @backpackermag and #takeahikedaycontest for the opportunity to win the gear on our Ultimate Hiking Gear Kit ($1,327ARV) and, trigger a $50 donation by KIND® to Big City Mountaineers, up to $25,000. Big City Mountaineers helps make sure young people have access to parks, trails, and public lands, because everyone deserves a meaningful connection to nature. Learn more

Step 3 - Join us Live

We’ll come together on National Take A Hike Day for a virtual celebration and the revival of our beloved Facebook Live campfire. Learn more

Support Access to the Outdoors

Make a donation to Big City Mountaineers and KIND Snacks will match that donation for a total donation up to $25,000.

donate-button-black

Happy hiking! See you out there!

Screen Shot 2020-10-12 at 3.29.15 PM

Related Articles

kindheader
Sponsored Story

Take A Hike Contest and After Party

Share your photos and join us live!

BP_HGGcover
Sponsored Story

2019 Holiday Gift Guide

No matter who you're shopping for, we've got you covered with 2019's best holiday gifts for hikers, in every price range.

Man in yellow jacket, black pants, and snow shoes hikes up a hillside in the Adirondack Mountains.
Sponsored Story

Secrets Of The Adirondacks

All of the beauty. None of the crowds.

Snapshot_59
Sponsored Story

Geyser Systems Portable Shower Giveaway

Enter by 10/6/20 for your chance to win a Geyser Systems Portable Shower

A group of four llamas of varying combinations of white and brown stand alert in a flat mossy field in the Andes of Bolivia.
Sponsored Story

Win a Trip to Bolivia!

Enter for your chance to deliver clean water to families and go trekking through the Andes Mountains of Bolivia.

BP-00442 OSP-001016 Energy Bar
OSP

The Best Energy Bars

Energy bars are always great to have around the house. You can store them in a cupboard or pantry, and they can take the place of a meal when running late. Because they contain energy-boosting nutrients, these bars are great as a between-meal snack or as a part of lunch, and they’re popular with both kids and adults.

49773837592_5509666af4_o (1)
News and Events

2020 BACKPACKER Get Out More TV Weekly Sweepstakes

Each week BACKPACKER Get Out More TV will be giving away a backpacking prize pack to one lucky winner.

User-Contributed Media 17914
Trail News

Trail Chef: In Search of the Perfect Trail Bar

Three do-it-yourself energy bar recipes for discriminating tastes

Trail News

Trail Chef: Olympic Granola Bar Review

A healthy, hearty trail bar for big appetites

Subscribe To BACKPACKER

Subscribe To BACKPACKER