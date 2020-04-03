Outdoor Retailer is Canceled for Summer 2020

The Denver Convention Center, which would have hosted the show Jeff Turner

Outdoor Retailer, the twice-annual outdoor industry trade show where many companies debut their newest products, is cancelled, organizers announced on Thursday afternoon. The show had been slated to take place on June 23-25 in Denver.

"Recent developments have made it impossible to effectively execute a June show that delivers the level of connection, discovery, and value our community expects," Marisa Nicholson, the vice president of the outdoor group at OR's parent company Emerald Expositions, said in a letter posted to the trade show's homepage. "Despite cancelling our in-person summer show, we are committed to keeping us all connected because it’s with the help of each other that we move forward. As the largest network of outdoor businesses, we are doing everything we can to leverage that for the health of our industry."

In a SNEWS survey, 63 percent of readers said that the show should be cancelled, while 15 percent said it should be moved to a later date in summer and 17 percent said it should be postponed until fall. Get the full story on SNEWS's site.