14 Organizations to Support This #GivingTuesday

The holidays are about giving—and what better way to do it than by giving back to the outdoors? If you're moved to help make the hiking community and the world better, stronger, and more inclusive this #GivingTuesday, consider supporting one of these 14 non-profits and outdoor industry projects.

Big City Mountaineers

BCM’s mission is to improve the self-esteem, sense of responsibility and communication skills of under-resourced youth through exposure to the outdoors. Donations to BCM fund overnight camping experiences, meals, high quality tents and tarps, and even week-long expeditions in the backcountry with an instructor and volunteers. BCM partners with local youth organizations from economically or socially depressed areas and fully funds outdoor trips for children and teens who would not otherwise have the opportunity to spend time in nature.

SheJumps

SheJumps’s goal is to help women to feel empowered and confident in the outdoors. Donations to SheJumps help fund outdoor education and unique adventure programs for women and girls of all backgrounds, as well as scholarships for these programs to promote inclusivity.

American Hiking Society

The American Hiking Society works to help protect the world's trails by facilitating maintenance, advocating for the protection of natural spaces, and equipping people to get out more. In short, they're fostering a more inclusive hiking community.

Good-To-Go and Feeding America

Good-To-Go is partnering with Feeding America to provide meals to food banks throughout the country. For every meal donated before midnight on December 2nd, Good-To-Go will match your donation and donate an additional meal. You have the choice of sending your donated meals to the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, or the Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine.

Patagonia Action Works

Patagonia connects individual donors with local grantees through Patagonia Action Works. After entering your location on their website, you will find a listing of nearby groups, events, volunteering opportunities and petitions that support local grassroots organizations. Patagonia is also matching all donations made on Patagonia Action Works until December 31.

LifeStraw Safe Water Fund

LifeStraw’s Give Back program brings water filters and dedicated volunteers to crucial cities and ensures sustainability through education, planning and training. Every donation or purchase of a LifeStraw product will help grow the LifeStraw Safe Water Fund, which crowdsources contributions from individuals, foundations and nonprofits to fund this project.

MSR Impact Project

A contribution to the MSR Impact Project helps fund the development of new technologies that create safe water as well as partnerships with local in-country organizations to promote sustainable changes in affected communities. MSR has provided clean water for rural classrooms, created safer, cleaner health care centers and has installed affordable hand washing stations in rural communities.

The Nature Conservancy

What started as a grassroots organization in the 1950s is now one of the most wide-reaching environmental organizations in the world. The Nature Conservancy’s priorities are to tackle climate change, protect land and water, provide food and water sustainably and build healthy cities. Donations help fund scientific research and innovation in over 70 countries around the world.

Environmental Defense Fund

For the past 50 years, EDF has been working to preserve both people and nature by finding solutions to the toughest problems. Through science, economics, partnerships and nonpartisan policy, EDF is fighting to stabilize the climate, feed the world and protect human health.

Appalachian Trail Conservancy (ATC)

The ATC’s mission is to preserve and manage the Appalachian Trail. Donations to the ATC help protect the Trail’s drinking water, significant landscapes and endangered species, as well as fund education for the millions of visitors who visit the Trail each year.

The Sierra Club

The Sierra Club is one of the most storied conservation organizations in the country, and it's still going strong. Donations to the Sierra Club will go to funding research to solve the climate crisis, secure lands protections, get people outdoors and build a diverse and inclusive movement that prioritizes both environmental health and social justice.

National Park Foundation

Give back to the National Parks you love this Giving Tuesday. The National Park Foundation is the official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, and it is committed to preserving and protecting the parks for the next generation. Donations to the NPF help fund programs that help educate, connect and inspire people to protect the National Parks.

National Forest Foundation

There are 193 million miles of National Forests and Grasslands in America, and the National Forest Foundation is on a mission to conserve and restore them. Donations help support the foundation’s ongoing restoration efforts, as well as plant trees in the National Forests.

Leave No Trace

Through innovative education and research, Leave No Trace is working to provide research-based solutions to protect the natural world. The LNT principles pose a solution to trashed natural areas, polluted water, at-risk wildlife, damaged trails and misinformation about the outdoors. Bonus: Until December 4, KEEN will match all donations to Leave No Trace.