Search and rescue personnel evacuated a Texas man from the Grand Canyon on Friday, nearly two weeks after he was reported missing to officials. A park service helicopter carried out 58-year-old Martin Edward O'Connor around 10 a.m., according to a press release.

A group of hikers spotted O'Connor was spotted yesterday on the New Hance Trail, a difficult 6.5-mile path located about 20 miles east of Grand Canyon Village. According to the park service, the trail is unmaintained and considered one of the most difficult trails on the South Rim. A park service description of the trail states that it requires "route finding skills" and is "recommended only for highly experienced canyon hikers." O'Connor's experience or the circumstances of his disappearance are unknown at this point.

O'Connor was reported missing on December 22 and was last seen at the Yavapai Lodge, where he was staying. Temperatures in Grand Canyon National Park have stayed below freezing over the past few weeks, and an inch of snow fell on Wednesday night.

The details of O'Connor's disappearance and current condition are still unclear.