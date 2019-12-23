Member Exclusive: Explore Utah's Canyon Country in 3D with BACKPACKER's First-Ever Interactive Story

Follow along on one of our biggest trips of the year.

Our Editors' Choice trips take us to some truly wild places. But this year, we found some of the most inspiring terrain in our own backyard.

In November, ten BACKPACKER editors, writers, and photographers headed to Arch Canyon in Utah's Bears Ears National Monument, where we spent five days hiking through box canyons and catching desert sunsets from cliffside arches. It's the kind of larger-than-life place that's easier to experience than to explain.

Starting today, you can experience it for yourself in our new interactive story. Follow our hikes in 3D with photos, 360-degree video, and personal dispatches from the BACKPACKER crew. BACKPACKER Basecamp members can check it out here.

Not a member yet? Get yourself a holiday gift and sign up now. For $4/month, you'll get exclusive videos, stories, and gear deals, as well as access to our members-only group.