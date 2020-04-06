Meet The Newest Members of the Get Out More Tour

Hey BACKPACKER family,

Steve, Jordan, Cain, and Sage here. We are the newest members of the BACKPACKER team and we could not be more excited to join the 20th anniversary of the Get Out More Tour! Things are tough and unknown in the world right now, so we hope you are all hanging in there and trying to stay positive and safe. We want to keep you in the loop and get you hyped about the upcoming tour, so allow us to start by introducing ourselves.



Jordan has a lifelong passion and love for the outdoors thanks to her Dad, and even has a Bachelor’s degree in outdoor leadership. After spending a summer in Australia teaching outdoor skills to youth from Hong Kong, Jordan knew a career spent fostering outdoor love and connections was where she wanted to be. Steve took a bit of the opposite approach, finding his love for the outdoors at 22 when he moved from Philadelphia to Black Mountain, North Carolina. His thirst for adventure lit a fire within and eventually led him to leave behind his career to be an outdoor photographer and co-founder of The Appalachian Adventure Company. Oh and we can’t forget the pups! Cain, a black Belgian Malinois shepherd, is our oldest. Born and bred to become a police officer, Cain's leg was unfortunately slammed in a gate and broken when he was a puppy. That little determined pup fully recovered and made his way to us, and we’ve since backpacked every major mountain range in the contiguous United States! Sage, a white German shepherd, is the baby in the family. When my old shepherd passed, I was offered this cute little fluff ball and couldn’t say no! We are grateful for Sage because when Cain is snoring on top of both of us inside the tent, Sage always stays up guarding camp.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, we are having to kick the tour off a little later than normal but rest assured that we are just as excited to get out on the road and connect with you all! We plan on using the unexpected extra time to start showcasing all the killer gear our seven brand partners have come out with, get to know you all better, and share our trail-tested secrets we have discovered over the years! That way when it’s time for us to get back out, we can all enjoy the outdoors even more. Remember friends, we ARE all backpackers, we have survived many trails-by-trial. Just like a good adventure, life doesn’t always go according to plan. No matter the struggles we face, we must keep going forward. Let’s do our best to smile at the storms and laugh through the hard times, for we all know that the peaks wouldn’t be nearly as special if it weren’t for those deep dark valleys below.



Stay safe and inspired,



Jordan, Steve, and the pups”