Meet The 2020 Get Out More Ambassadors

Randy Propster

Randy Propster is a 14-year veteran of the Outdoor Industry. Randy has traveled the United States and the world as an outdoor ambassador enriching the lives of thousands of people along the way and allowing him to become widely recognized as the face of BACKPACKER. Randy's roots as a long distance thru-hiker, having backpacked both south to north on the Appalachian Trail and from ocean to ocean on the the American Discovery Trail, have instilled his credibility within the deepest core of the hiking community. His ability to effectively communicate the importance of combining the appropriate skill set with the latest and greatest gear has enabled him to maintain his status as one of the most credible sources of information for active and aspiring outdoor enthusiasts.

Steve Yocom and Sage

Steve Yocom is an easygoing and extroverted professional outdoor adventure photographer/avid backpacker from Waynesville, NC. When not taking pictures, Steve can be found fly fishing in one of the many rivers in western North Carolina or guiding backpacking trips all over the country. His most memorable adventures are backpacking in the cascades and in the Tetons.

Jordan Meeks and Cain

Jordan Meeks is a friendly and outgoing jack-of-all-trades when it comes to the outdoors. Jordan has a Bachelor's degree in Outdoor Leadership. Jordan loves to rock climb, snowboard, and backpack of course! Her most memorable adventures are backpacking through the Tetons with friends, backpacking with Steve in the Wind River Range, and spending a month teaching students' various outdoor skills in Australia.