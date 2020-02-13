Give Solar Lights to Kids in Nepal

Jas Chapagain

Nepal has long been a dream destination for backpackers. But right now, Nepal needs us more than we need a Himalayan view. In the spring of 2015, a series of devastating earthquakes struck the country, killing nearly 9,000 people and destroying or damaging more than 5,000 schools. The education of a whole generation of kids has been affected, and five years later, long after the news cycle—and the world’s attention—has moved on, the rebuilding continues. This spring, we’re bringing volunteers to work on a school-building project in partnership with All Hands and Hearts - Smart Response. The team will be working on two schools that serve a total of 340 elementary and middle school children, all of whom need reliable lighting to support their education.



We’ve partnered with MPOWERD®, maker of solar powered Luci® Lights, to bring lights to this school community. MPOWERD is a certified B Corp that works with 700+ nonprofits and NGOs to address humanitarian and disaster relief efforts worldwide. So far, more than 3.3 million people have benefited from the lights. And thanks to solar power, the environmental impact is also huge: MPOWERD lights have averted over 1.4 million US tons of carbon dioxide. Good for people, good for the planet. Send a light to brighten these kids’ lives—and their future. Donate here.