2020 Get Out More Tour
Join Backpacker’s Get Out More team for an engaging 75-minute seminar full of trail tested tips, regional trip advice and outdoor gear!
Join Backpacker’s Get Out More team for an engaging 75-minute seminar full of trail tested tips, regional trip advice and outdoor gear!
Backpacker's Get Out More Tour is coming to a place near you!
Join Backpacker’s Get Out More all star ambassador Randy Propster for an engaging 75-minute seminar full of trail tested tips, regional trip advice and outdoor gear!
Backpacker's Get Out More Tour is coming to a shop near you!
Enter today to win big from the Get Out More Tour from BACKPACKER.
Join Backpacker’s Get Out More all star ambassador Randy Propster for an engaging 75-minute seminar full of trail tested tips, regional trip advice and outdoor gear!
Backpacker's Get Out More Tour is coming to a festival near you!
Join the Get Out More Tour. 48 states, 45 outdoor retailers, 5 on-the-trail adventures, and 5 outdoor festivals. April through October!
Backpacker's Get Out More Tour is coming to a shop near you!