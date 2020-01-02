Louisa Albanese

Hi Basecampers!

I hope everyone’s resolutions are going well. I have one of my own to share: This year, I’m committed to giving you all the inside word on just what we do around here. I’ve been a BACKPACKER staffer for going on 8 years now and always get excited this time of year for the new stuff we’re cooking up for you.

You’ll notice a new look and feel to our venerable Gear Guide. We know you love gear as much as we do, and we’re redoubling our focus on highlighting the best gear, taking excellent pictures of it, and keeping you on the cutting edge of all the gear that’s worth knowing about.

Further along in 2020, we’ve got some interesting stories planned about how to make the most of your weekends, a photographic celebration of different forests, and an inside look at the world and work of rangers. We’ll be taking on bigger issues this year, such as migration at our southern border, a mother’s love, the death of a glacier, and wildfire. You’ll still see our signature destinations and skills service as we name the best campsites in the national parks, the ultimate guide to sunrise and sunset, and a story package about the ways things work (everything from a canister stove to a bear’s nose).

And for you, our Basecamp members, we’ll be rolling out a ton of new advanced skills videos, expert perspectives, and first looks at gear. We’ll also be serving you a new way to discover trips, and some functionality that lets you get more out of the trails near you.

And with that info and inspiration, we hope you’ll make 2020 a big year for hiking. Put August 1 on your calendar now for this summer’s third annual National Summit Day. This year I hope to hike 500 miles my own self. It’s an ambitious goal for me, but what else are the dark days of early January for?

See you on the trails,

Casey Lyons

Executive Editor