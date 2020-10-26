Weekend Hike: Into Enchantment - Backpacker

Weekend Hike: Into Enchantment

Spend two days in the high country of Washington's Alpine Lakes Wilderness.
Author:
Publish date:
"Prusik Range" by nick.mealey is licensed under CC BY 2.0

"Prusik Range" by nick.mealey is licensed under CC BY 2.0

It’s no wonder permits here are so coveted, I think as I wind my way through the moonscape of rock below Asgard Pass, surrounded by jagged peaks with nearly as much blue water below them as blue sky above. This string of lakes, tucked into a cascade of notches in Washington’s Stuart Range, is the crown jewel of the Alpine Lakes Wilderness, and winning the Enchantments permit lottery is as exciting for a backpacker as winning the actual lottery. It was almost as hard to climb up here as it was to get permission to spend the night, but the big climbs have yielded big rewards: An alpine wonderland fully deserving the name "Enchantments". I don't think I'll ever be out from under the spell. By Ryan Wichelns

TURN-BY-TURN FROM THE STUART LAKE TRAILHEAD

1) Follow Stuart Lake Trail south from the trailhead.

2) Look for a turn-off left near mile 2.2, onto Colchuck Lake Trail.

2) Climb roughly 1,100 feet up to Colchuck Lake, winding along the lake’s west and south shores before beginning the steep climb up to Asgard Pass (or Colchuck Pass, depending on your map)—gaining 2,200 feet over steep talus in less than 2 miles.

3) From the pass, descend into the Upper Enchantments, winding through the stark, rocky landscape around Tranquil and Isolation Lakes before dropping into greener alpine meadows to camp at Inspiration Lake (mile 7.3).

4) Descend through the more lush Middle Enchantments below the granite spike of Little Annapurna, passing Inspiration and Sprite Lakes (mile 8).

5) Meet a fast-moving stream as you move into the Lower Enchantments: Leprechaun Lake and Lake Viviane, bordered by Prusik Peak to the north and McClellan Peak to the south.

6) After passing Lake Viviane at mile 8.8, the trail starts a long descent to the forested Snow Lakes at mile 10. The Snow Lakes Trail leads down from here to the Snow Lakes Trailhead at mile 17.7.

"Inspiration Lake" by trailspotter.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0

"Inspiration Lake" by trailspotter.com is licensed under CC BY 2.0

CAMPSITE: INSPIRATION LAKE (MILE 7.3)

Just as the trail comes to Inspiration Lake, look for an offshoot right toward Perfection Lake and set up camp about 100 feet down this offshoot (snag a permit for the Core Enchantment Zone before heading out). The rocky outcropping is a stone’s throw from Inspiration Lake (probably the easier place to grab water), but sits looking down on Perfection Lake with views of the granite arrowhead of Prusik Peak beyond.

WILDLIFE

Good food storage is critical in the Washington alpine, thanks to the curious and occasionally aggressive mountain goats. You’re most likely to spot them in higher elevations along the route and above you in the mountains. Pee on rocks—They’ll trample any greens trying to lap up the extra salt.

DO IT TRAILHEAD 47.5274, -120.8209; At the end of Eightmile Road, 8.3 miles down Icicle Creek Road from Leavenworth. SHUTTLE Park the shuttle car at 47.5443, -120.7099; 4.3 miles down Icicle Creek Road SEASON May through October PERMIT Camping reservation required May 15 through October 31, available through Recreation.gov; Free self-serve permit required for day hikers; Northwest Forest Pass required for parking. CONTACT Enchantments Wilderness Area

Distance 17.7 miles (loop)

Time 2 days

Difficulty 4/5

Related Articles

lake superior islands
Michigan Trails

Basecamp Weekend: Grand Island, Michigan

Spend a weekend on the water on this circumnavigation of a lonely island in Lake Superior.

salmon river mtns
Idaho Trails

Basecamp Weekend: Salmon River Mountains, Idaho

Pitch camp next to an alpine lake, rocky peaks, and a WWII plane wreck in Idaho’s Salmon River Mountains.

Or wildflowers
Washington Trails

Find Late-Season Wildflowers

These seven hikes offer a last taste of summer in the alpine.

uinta
Editorial Exclusives

The 10 Best Winter Hut Hikes

Head into the wilderness without the hassle of a four-season tent

kalaloch
Editorial Exclusives

The 10 Best Hikes for Winter Storm-Watching

Experience the spectacle of winter weather on one of these trails.

little wild horse canyon
Utah Trails

For Members Only: Utah's San Rafael Swell

An insider's guide to San Rafael Swell, UT

kesugi ridge
Washington Trails

Top Hikes for Fall Foliage

Hit up one of these 7 hikes for a late-season color show.

Screen Shot 2020-08-24 at 3.33.39 PM
Montana Trails

Trip Report: Beartooth Mountains, MT

Basecamper Brent Umphlett, his brother, and 4 days of alpine lakes deep in the Montana wilderness.

harney lookout
Washington Trails

Firetower Hikes

Hike to one of these nine fire lookouts for unbeatable views and a unique backcountry experience.