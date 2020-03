Organize your load into pockets, pockets, and more pockets. They’re the distinguishing feature of the Versant, which supplements its huge pack bag with two enormous top lid pockets, a gusseted stash pocket on the front, hip belt pockets, and side pockets that together hold a full day’s worth of gear. Ultra-comfy shoulder straps and a steel perimeter frame feel great under about 40 pounds.

$260; 3 lbs. 13 oz. (Men’s M); One Size Each, Men’s and Women’s