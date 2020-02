I can’t tell you how many people I meet who don’t wear their puffy as much as they should for fear of ripping it. Nevermind that patches make you look badass: I don’t have to worry at all about tears when I wear the Phantom. Its 20-denier, diamond ripstop nylon—light but ultrahardy—has survived gnarly bushwhacks, climbs on skin-ripping limestone, and everything else I’ve thrown at it. It’s kept me warm into the high 20s over just a t-shirt (I run warm). Oh, and the Phantom can fit inside a 1-liter Nalgene bottle and is uberwarm for the weight, thanks to 800-fill down. Buy the Mountain Hardwear Phantom Hoody now for $350 in men’s and women’s