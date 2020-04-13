Basecamp Members: Submit Your Trip Reports

Bear Creek Overlook in Selway-Bitterroot Wilderness (ID/MT) stock.adobe.com / Aaron

Hikers know that adventure begins at the trailhead. And from there, every mile, switchback, wrong turn, and spectacular view tells the story of that hike. Now, we're trying to collect those stories, to share trail experiences and beta with other Basecamp members, and create a trip-based hub for our online community. And that's where you come in.

Been on a great trip? Been on a terrible trip? We want to hear about it! Fill out the form below and click submit. Your trip report will be forwarded to an editor who will work with you on the report and then publish it in the members-only area of BACKPACKER's site.

So bring those great stories: a hike that was better than you thought, a new local favorite, even a secret trail that you think others might enjoy. Together, let's grow the resources in our online trail community.