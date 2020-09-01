September Member Gear Discount

Feel the World® the way nature intended!

Remember how it felt being a kid on a warm summer day, kicking off your shoes and feeling the grass between your toes as you ran through the yard? You can have that feeling all the time, at any age. Xero Shoes give you the fun and freedom of natural, barefoot movement, with a just-right amount of protection, to take you where you want to go.



Your feet are meant to bend, flex, move, and feel. Xero Shoes lets them do that with our collection of radically lightweight shoes, boots, and sandals built with a foot-first philosophy. You’ll enjoy the ultra-comfy wide toe boxes which let your toes spread naturally, and a “Xero-drop” non-elevated heel for proper posture. A low-to-the-ground design helps to support your natural balance and agility. And our patented, flexible FeelTrue® soles give you the perfect combination of protection and sensory feedback for the ultimate experience in natural movement. Plus, they’re backed with a 5,000-mile sole warranty.



Adventure on and Live Life Feet First! - Learn more at XeroShoes.com/comfy/.



Enjoy 20% off your order at XeroShoes.com. Redeem this offer by placing your order here: XERO SHOES BACKPACKER DISCOUNT

(Your coupon will be applied at checkout)

Offer valid September 1-31, 2020. This is a one-time use deal for Backpacker members only and cannot be combined with any other promotion. Offer not valid on youth shoes or clearance items, and does not include shipping.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Whether you’re a serious athlete, weekend warrior, or athleisurely casual, Xero’s comfort, durability, and styling takes you wherever you want to go. From mountain trails to urban jungles, Xero Shoes help you Feel the World® with a wide selection of shoes, boots, and sandals.

Natural Performance

Our performance line gives you the benefits that come with our Xero DNA, plus extra features that give you an edge for your favorite adventures. The super lightweight athletic styles are so flexible and responsive you’ll comfortably breeze through your next run or cross-training session. Our hiking shoes and boots are built for extreme terrain, giving you control and grip with lugged soles, embedded TrailFoam™ for added comfort, durable materials to resist the elements, and boots with ankle protection. Time to reach your next personal best or summit in comfort and style!



Natural Freedom

Set your feet free in our line of casual and performance sandals that are so lightweight and comfortable you may even forget you’re wearing them. Our sport-sandals weigh 70% less than “traditional” options, feature a unique, adjustable strap system for a secure fit, and lugged soles for extra grip so you can explore with confidence. The ultra-minimal, casual “barely-there” styles are perfect for strolling around town or your favorite water adventure. Don’t forget about our classic Do-It-Yourself kits for a creative experience to make your own unique style!

Natural Style

Stay stylish and comfortable when you venture out in our casual hemp and knit shoes. If you want to class it up with a more sophisticated look at work or on a night out, try one of our full-grain leather head-turning styles. When the weather hits and you need to stay warm and dry, our cold-weather boots will keep your feet nice and cozy with heat-reflecting insoles, water protection, and insulation. Be prepared to talk to strangers who stop you to ask, “Where can I get those?”

Enjoy 20% off your order at XeroShoes.com. Redeem this offer by placing your order here: XERO SHOES BACKPACKER DISCOUNT

(Your coupon will be applied at checkout)

Offer valid September 1-31, 2020. This is a one-time use deal for Backpacker members only and cannot be combined with any other promotion. Offer not valid on youth shoes or clearance items, and does not include shipping.