Recipe: Triple Berry Crisp

Wow your hiking partners with this simple yet delicious dessert.
The sun may be setting earlier, but you don’t have to crawl into your sleeping bag just yet. This warm and comforting dessert will keep the camp party going just a little longer. Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

2 cups freeze dried strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries

2 teaspoons of honey

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 packet of True Lemon crystalized lemon

1 cup of old fashioned oats

½ cup of dark brown sugar

1 packet of coconut oil

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons of honey

Instructions

At home:

  1. Pack all ingredients in separate leak-proof containers.

In camp:

  1. Combine berries, honey, vanilla, and lemon in a skillet. Cook, stirring constantly, until thick and bubbly (about 7 to 10 minutes). Remove from heat and set aside.
  2. Clean out the skillet and add oats, cooking on low to medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes, or until golden brown. Add in dark brown sugar, honey, and coconut oil.
  3. Spread oat mixture across pan bottom and continue to cook for another 5 min. Remove from heat and set aside. The crisp will harden as it cools slightly. Once it’s reached a granola-like consistency, slide the disc onto your fruit berry mixture or crumble it on top. Enjoy warm. 

