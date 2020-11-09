Recipe: Triple Berry Crisp

Kena Peay

The sun may be setting earlier, but you don’t have to crawl into your sleeping bag just yet. This warm and comforting dessert will keep the camp party going just a little longer. Makes 2 servings

Ingredients

2 cups freeze dried strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries

2 teaspoons of honey

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 packet of True Lemon crystalized lemon

1 cup of old fashioned oats

½ cup of dark brown sugar

1 packet of coconut oil

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 teaspoons of honey

Instructions

At home:

Pack all ingredients in separate leak-proof containers.

In camp: