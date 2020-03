For alpine missions that require a lot of gear, the Ascensionist can handle both the approach and the climb. Two aluminum stays let us happily shoulder 40 pounds, but compression straps slim it down for summit pushes. A removable toplid, Ice axe garages, rope carry, and a 420-denier nylon packbag mean this pack is ready for whatever alpine terrain you can throw at it.

$220; 2 lbs. 13 oz.; Unisex S-XL