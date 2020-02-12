Podcast Bonus Content: Buried in a Rockslide

See exclusive photos and videos as you listen to season 2, episode 5 of Out Alive

Phil White, Kevin Nowack, and David Williamson preparing for their hike up the Middle Teton. David Williamson

In August of 2013, Phil White and his two hiking buddies were attempting an ascent of the Middle Teton in Wyoming's Grant Teton National Park. Midway through their hike, a rockslide let loose from the cliffs above them, sending car-size boulders raining down on the three men. Rocks buried White, who became pinned and gravely injured miles away from help.

In this episode of Out Alive, hear Phil and his friends recount the accident, and learn how you can stay aware and safe when traveling in rockslide-prone terrain.

The video below shows rocks tumbling down the mountainside near the hikers. At the end of the clip, "the big rock rolls over right where Phil is holed up," Williamson said. "That rock is the size of a large dump truck!"

