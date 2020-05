At BACKPACKER, we all have our kit: the trusted gear that we use to camp, hike, and explore the outdoors every time we head out. But there's also plenty of gear that we want and don't have (yet). Here are the products that we dream about owning when we settle into our sleeping bags at night.

Hyperlite Mountain Gear Prism Pack "Most of my summer objectives involve long days, alpine scrambling, and maybe even a few rappels. That's why I’m always on the hunt for something that’s both superlight and superdurable. The sliver in the middle of that Venn diagram is pretty tiny, but Hyperlite always manages to occupy it. The Prism, in particular, is a fully-featured Dyneema pack that boasts ice axe carry, compression straps, removable toplid, and a cinchable crampon stash pouch—and still weighs less than 2 pounds." –Corey Buhay, Testing Category Manager $395 Buy Now 1 / 10

