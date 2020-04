They probably won't save your life, but you'll be glad you packed these picks from BACKPACKER staffers.

Everybody knows the gear you have to take on a backpacking trip. But what about the stuff that adds a little something extra, whether it be comfort or fun? We picked our favorite products that will help make your next outing the best one yet.

Luna Sandals Venado 2.0 "With an ultralighter’s mentality, I don’t have much in my pack that isn’t essential. But even on the lightest trips, I always tote along these ultraminimalist sandals. I’ve crossed streams and deserts in them, climbed Thirteeners, and highpointed New Mexico, and their thin-but-not-flimsy Vibram sole is still going strong. And when it’s time to decompress in camp, my toes dry out and cool down faster than you can say 'ahhh'." – Casey Lyons, Executive Editor $84 1 / 10

