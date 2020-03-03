MSR Front Range Tarp Shelter MSR Front Range Tarp Shelter - Green 1 / 3

At less than half a pound per head for four people, this pyramidal shelter offers a lot of space for not a lot of weight. (A mesh insert is included in our gear library but sold separately; $250; 1 lb. 15 oz.) Its to-the-ground fly offers good weather protection, and the 64-inch peak height means tenants can suit up inside before heading out on the trail. The Front Range pitches with two trekking poles in the center (ski straps for connecting them included) or a fixed pole, sold separately ($40; 10 oz.).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

$280; 1 lb. 10 oz.; 4P