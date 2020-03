Outstanding durability and the chops to carry huge amounts of weight make the AMG 105 ideal for multiweek hauls. It handles 80-pound loads comfortably, thanks to memory-foam-like lining on the shoulder straps and a pivoting hipbelt, as well as a strong, U-shaped aluminum stay.

$420; 5 lbs. 4 oz. (M/L); Unisex S/M, M/L