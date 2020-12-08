Miracle Mile Call for Submissions

Tell us about the best mile you've ever hiked for a chance at publication in Backpacker.
Screen Shot 2020-12-08 at 9.11.33 AM

Have you ever hiked a mile you won't ever forget? Was it the views, the hiking partner, the trail itself? Or just everything coming together for a perfect day?

We want to hear about the best mile you've ever hiked, no matter where or when, for our new print department The Miracle Mile. In the first installment, coming out in the January/February issue, I wrote about snowshoeing at Artist Point in the North Cascades--it's one of my favorite places for the way it takes you way up in the alpine, with views right across the valley to Mt. Shuksan and Mt. Baker and all the way down to the Nooksack River.

Now it’s your turn. Tell us what made it special and describe your hiking experience and we'll pick the top submissions for publication. Pitches can be sent to Assistant Destinations Editor Kristin Smith at ksmith@pocketoutdoormedia.com.

