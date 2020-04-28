Anyone else feeling a little rusty? Brush up and win big with these virtual outdoor challenges. Fire up your camp stoves, we’re bringing backcountry skills right to your home.

In this four-week challenge series, we’re going to put your knowledge to the test. Each Tuesday in the Basecamp members-only newsletter, we’ll announce assignment details, and participants will have until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. MT to submit a qualifying video via the form below.

Submissions will be judged for both technique and style and we’ll will update the leaderboard on this page every Monday. On May 26, we'll announce a winner and award them the grand prize (more on that soon).

Week 1: Fast Outta Camp

Let’s see how fast you can pack up.

Executive Editor Casey Lyons demos his speed-packing skills.

Scoring criteria: Start with your weekend kit laid out and pan over it with the camera. We want to see tent (packed), sleeping pad and bag (unfurled), your stove (ready to be packed), headlamp, a bag of clothes, your camp kitchen (can be pre-packed), boots, and first-aid kit. Begin inside your sleeping bag/quilt and on top of your pad. Then, bust out of there and get all your stuff packed and your boots on as lickety-split as you can. This one is all about the clock. No cuts!

You ready for this? Fill out the form below with your name, email address, and a link to the video of your super-fast packing. Questions? Hit us here.