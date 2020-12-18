Member Trail Report: Emerald and Moon Lakes

Basecamp member Brent Umphlett and his brother spent five days exploring Colorado's Weminuche Wilderness.
Author:
Publish date:
Just north of Emerald Lake looking up the canyon. Photo by Brent Umphlett.

Just north of Emerald Lake looking up the canyon. Photo by Brent Umphlett.

Trail: Emerald and Moon Lakes, Weminuche Wilderness, CO

Distance: 35.2 miles

Submission: Brent Umphlett

Difficulty: 4/5

Duration: 5 days

Rating: 4/5 stars

With no family reunion to plan our annual backpacking trip around this year (Covid-cancelled), my brother and I decided to leave our regular northwest Wyoming stomping grounds for Colorado's famed Weminuche Wilderness. On July 20 we followed the Pine River and Lake Creek trails into Emerald Lakes and set up camp, powering through 1,600 feet of elevation gain in the last 5 miles. The evening was a bit rainy, but the views across the water to Peak 1310 and Peak 1320 were nonetheless impressive, with near-vertical rock faces soaring up from the scree. On day 2 we woke up to sunshine. Parts of the trail along and just north of Emerald Lake were more bushwhack than hike, but after a couple of miles of pushing through damp vegetation we returned to a well-worn trail. As the canyon began to narrow we took one last break before digging into the elevation gain for the day. While looking out across the valley my brother spotted a black bear, the first we'd ever seen on a backpacking trip. As we huffed and puffed up the next few miles of hard climbing a series of waterfalls on Lake Creek provided a welcome distraction. The trail follows the creek from above, with wide-open views to the rapids and cascading drops as it rushes down-valley. As we approached the next lake a thunderstorm blew in, cementing our decision to camp at Moon Lake instead of higher Rock Lake. 

Looking down the canyon from our Moon Lake campsite. Photo by Brent Umphlett.

Looking down the canyon from our Moon Lake campsite. Photo by Brent Umphlett.

That decision turned out to be for the best, and not just because the lightning passed us by; our campsite at Moon Lake turned out to be one of the best I've ever stayed at. We pitched our tent just below the outlet, where we could see the lake itself surrounded by jagged summits to the northwest and panoramic views of the canyon we had just hiked up to the southeast. The next day we climbed the ridge above Moon Lake and dropped over to Rock and Flint lakes, nestled high above the treeline among even more cliff-shrouded peaks. On days 4 and 5 we followed the Flint Creek drainage back down to the trailhead, mostly walking through dense forest with the occasional scramble over fallen logs. Despite the rain on the first couple days of the trip, and the bushwhacking, this was a great trip; lots of wildlife, almost no other hikers, and mountain views from every new lake and ridgeline. Our first ever backpacking trip in Colorado did not disappoint.

Looking towards Moon Lake. Photo by Brent Umphlett.

Looking towards Moon Lake. Photo by Brent Umphlett.

Screen Shot 2020-12-14 at 12.56.19 PM

Related Articles

Screen Shot 2020-08-24 at 3.33.39 PM
Montana Trails

Trip Report: Beartooth Mountains, MT

Basecamper Brent Umphlett, his brother, and 4 days of alpine lakes deep in the Montana wilderness.

20180922_Uintas_242
Editorial Exclusives

Member Trip Report: Highline Trail, High Uintas, Utah

A Basecamper takes his first solo on a 5-day, 31-mile trek.

IMG_5867
Content

Member Trip Report: Lincoln Lake, AR

Enjoy a dayhike among the trees to an overlook above a lake.

Screen Shot 2019-10-16 at 11.39.21 AM
California Trails

Hiking Emerald Lake, California

Wander through a remote paradise of high-alpine lakes in the lightly visited Trinity Alps on this 33.2-mile, long-weekend trip in Klamath National Forest.

dog mountain2
Editorial Exclusives

Ten Spring Wildflower Hikes to See Gorgeous Blooms

Catch the best of the early season show on these nine routes curated exclusively for Basecamp members.

Bozeman Trails

Bozeman: Emerald Lake

Pass a handful of big canyon waterfalls on your way up to an alpine lake with jaw-dropping views on this 9.4-mile out-and-back in Gallatin National Forest.

Emerald Lake
Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park: Emerald Lake

Tour two mountain lakes en route to Emerald Lake, a picturesque tarn with stunning views of Hallett Peak and Flattop Mountain, on this popular hike in Rocky Mountain National Park.

Colorado Trail Marker
Denver Trails

Colorado Trail: Wellington Lake Road to Kenosha Pass

Impressive mountain views and thick aspen stands await backpackers on this 30-mile section of the Colorado Trail perfect for a two or three day trip.

Arapaho Pass
Colorado Trails

Hike of the Month: Arapaho Pass Trail to Caribou Lake

Sample a Colorado Front Range classic on this hike across the continental divide.