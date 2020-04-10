This Guided Meditation is as Relaxing as a Walk in the Woods
We hit the trail for many reasons, not least among them the sense of peace and solitude that time spent outside brings. The wilderness may seem far away right now, but we can still reap some of the benefits of time in nature through the practice of mindfulness.
This guided meditation was designed by yoga and meditation teacher Morgan Kulas exclusively for Basecamp members. Take some time to imagine the soothing sound of crashing waves and unwind.