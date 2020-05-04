May Member Gear Discount

Energy Everywhere

BioLite is a modern innovator in self-reliant, clean energy products for off-grid lighting, power generation, and cooking solutions. Perhaps the most popular products in the lighting category are the no bounce, moisture-wicking headlamps, backed by BioLite's HolyFit Guarantee; a 30 day guarantee promising a fit so comfortable, you will barely notice you are wearing them. To learn more about BioLite, visit www.bioliteenergy.com

Use code BACKPACKERHL25 to enjoy 25% off the headlamp family; including both the HeadLamp 200 and HeadLamp 330. Offer valid through May 14, 2020. Cannot be combined with any other promotion.

BioLite HeadLamp 200

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 / 3

The HeadLamp 200 is an ultralight, super-streamlined headlamp built for mobility and comfort. The small device weighs only 50g and all rear battery packs and wires have been removed, allowing seamless integration under helmets. The headlamp can produce 200 lumens of light and offers 4 lighting modes (including red flood + dimming and red strobe). The unit is great for afternoon and morning runs, camping, day hiking, and to stash away in any pack or small space in case an adventure ends after dark. Lasting 40 hours on LO and 3 hours on HIGH, this rechargeable headlamp is great for most adventures. Regular Price: $49.95

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

BioLite HeadLamp 330

1 / 3

The HeadLamp 330 is the original headlamp in the family. The model is a bit brighter and heavier, coming in at 69g, than the HeadLamp 200. The lamp produces 330 lumens of light and offers a more slim fit design across the forehead with most of the battery power and weight securing in the rear battery pack. With 4 light modes (including red flood and white spot + dimming) this headlamp can last for 3.5 hours on HIGH and 40 hours on LO. Great for trail running, night hiking, dawn patrols, and backpacking, this headlamp is great for adventures you may desire more lumen power on. Regular Price: $59.95

To claim your 25% discount, enter code BACKPACKERHL25 at checkout, only on www.bioliteenergy.com. Offer valid through May 14, 2020.