March Member Gear Discount

Forged For Life Gear

The Zerk 40 Backpack

After countless hours, over 5 prototypes, and thousands of miles, Mountainsmith is extremely excited to bring you their first ultralight backpack, the ZERK 40. The pack stands alone in its category as a versatile fastpack with the ideal combination of weight, durability, comfort, and accessibility. The pack was designed with renowned thru-hiker The Real Hiking Viking (aka. Tom Gathman, even if he won’t admit that’s his real name) to be the ideal thru-hiking pack for those that could withstand the thousands of miles he racks up every year on long trails around the world. Mountainsmith wanted to ensure that the pack would allow him to go farther, hike longer distances without taking off the pack, and work more efficiently than anything else on the trail.

Weight Distributing Shoulder Straps

The Zerk 40 is a frameless, ultralight pack with a stiff atilon foam back panel. Because of the lack of an internal frame, Mountainsmith took a note from ultrarunning style packs and increased the width of the shoulder straps in order to distribute weight across the torso. The shoulder straps also offer 4 separate mesh pockets to store all of your on trail essentials, eliminating the need to take of the pack and rummage for that protein bar you’re craving. Mountainsmith also included a number of removable features such as bear canister straps, accessory bungee, and webbing hip-belt in order to allow for users of the pack to decide whether or not that specific part of the pack is necessary for their needs.

Easy Access to Your Gear

We all know that taking off your pack after a long day on trail can be the best part of your day. But putting it back on midway through a trip? That’s just a waste of energy. The Real Hiking Viking wanted to be able to access as many pockets as possible without taking the pack off, so that he didn’t have to put it back on again. That’s why it was designed with 8 pockets that can be accessed without taking off the pack, and one large stretch mesh pocket that can be accessed with one shoulder strap removed. Whether it’s water bottles, trash storage, or extra snacks, it will be difficult to find enough odds and ends to stuff this pack out with.

Mountainsmith has been an innovator in the backpacking industry since before it was cool. Ever since their beginning in 1979, the company has designed high quality long lasting packs in their home town of Golden, Colorado. With the mindset of creating seriously durable gear that could withstand the rigor of Rocky Mountain pursuits, the founding principles of the brand brought our industry some of the first fully rigid backcountry ski sleds, hiking lumbar packs, k9 packs, and high quality mountaineering gear. As a company, Mountainsmith continues its commitment to building the best made, most durable and functional packs on the market; unmatched by anyone for their comfort, stability, value and performance in the backcountry. This tradition of legendary quality continues with a full line of outdoor products for today’s active lifestyle consumer. Learn more about Mountainsmith at https://mountainsmith.com/

Check out Mountainsmith’s full line of backpacks on their website for all of your upcoming outdoor adventures! All Mountainsmith products are backed by their Forged For Life lifetime warranty.

