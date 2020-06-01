June Member Gear Discount

Explore With Confidence

Somewear Labs was established in 2017 by a team of engineers that share a passion for outdoor adventure and functional design. Bringing years of experience from Tesla, Apple, and Intuit, Somewear Labs is dedicated to creating the world’s most reliable and effective communications gear for the modern adventurer and beyond. The company’s forward-thinking design approach has bolstered the safety of numerous expeditions in Nepal and brought peace of mind to the families of adventurers exploring closer to home. Somewear Labs is the proud recipient of a 2020 Gold Edison Award in innovation and design. To learn more about Somewear Labs, visit Somewearlabs.com

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Now through June 31st, get 10% OFF the Somewear Global Hotspot using the Promo Code: BACKPACKERJUNE2020. This Promo Code can be combined with Somewear Lab's current sale running until June 7th! Code only valid on Somewearlabs.com.

Somewear Global Hotspot

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Somewear Global Hotspot is a compact, lightweight messaging device that makes sharing information during an adventure easy, even in the most remote locations. When paired to the Somewear App the Somewear Global Hotspot allows you to send and receive text messages, pull in weather reports, track and share your location and in the case of an emergency trigger an SOS call that will alert a search and rescue team of your situation.

List of Features

100% global SMS text messaging & text to email

Without cell phone pairing, Somewear features onboard SOS triggering and tracking initiation

Mapping with adjustable tracking intervals—10m-30m adjustable by 1m increments

Create/edit and share waypoints

Smart Routing—automatically defaults to cell data when in range, saving precious sat data

Public tracking enabled (post routes direct to blogs)

Hourly and 7-day weather forecasting

SOS emergency services via GEOS Worldwide

Unit floats – waterproof/shockproof IPX7

Somewear features the most competitive Iridium satellite data plans in the industry, with plans starting as little as $100/month: Somewearlabs.com/data-pricing

In advance of Summer 2020, Somewear Labs is excited to announce the addition of three new product features including, Smart Routing, waypoint creation, and public tracking. Smart Routing—a unique, data conserving feature—allows the Somewear mobile app to automatically choose the most efficient network (cellular/wifi/satellite) for data usage. Users that want to save points of interest or share a remote camping spot will value Somewear’s new capability to create, name and send waypoints within the mobile map. Lastly, Somewear’s new public tracking allows friends and family to follow a Somewear adventure without the need to establish a Somewear account. Public tracking also allows Somewear users the option to upload their progress to a public forum like a blog. Now fans, not just friends and family, can track a thru-hike or ocean crossing.

Now through June 31st, get 10% OFF the Somewear Global Hotspot using the Promo Code: BACKPACKERJUNE2020. This Promo Code can be combined with Somewear Lab's current sale running until June 7th! Code only valid on Somewearlabs.com.