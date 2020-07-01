July Member Gear Discount

Precision Engineering Inspired by Unruly Dreamers

In 1969, Seattle engineer and lifelong mountaineer Larry Penberthy formed Mountain Safety Research as a one-man crusade dedicated to improving the safety of climbing equipment. The fuel behind Larry's passionate fire was a simple belief that still drives the MSR team today: The idea that better, safer, more reliable equipment is the key to unlocking greater adventures. From that notion evolved a pioneering outdoor company whose innovations have revolutionized the way people experience the outdoors worldwide. Today, MRS is a close-knit team still obsessed with designing the most reliable, high-performance gear possible, using their knowledge of engineering and science to find better solutions to the challenges of the mountains. To learn more about MSR, visit MSRgear.com

Enjoy 25% off MSR backpacking tents using the Promo Code: MSRxBACKPACKER. Offer valid July 1– 30, 2020.

Finding the Right Tent is Hard. We’re Here to Help.

With so many great tents in the lineup, it can be hard to choose which is right for you. MSR has made an easy visual guide to help you compare different models in a quick, simple format. The Tent Comparison Guide is the perfect tool to help you find your new backcountry home.

While the Tent Comparison Guide is the ultimate tool to help you find the right tent, a little helping hand never hurts. Here are a few of the most popular fan-favorites for you to check out:

Hubba™ Series

Designed for backpackers who need a tent that can do it all while still being compact and lightweight, our bestselling Hubba model feels as light and efficient to use as it does to carry. From its spacious interior to its quick setup, this tent redefines lightweight livability. And now it boasts premier durability features, including virtually indestructible Easton Syclone poles and MSR’s long-lasting Xtreme Shield waterproof coating. Whether you’re setting out to climb the Sawatch Range or circumnavigate Mount Rainier along the Wonderland Trail, the freestanding, 3-season Hubba lets you enjoy the full backcountry experience — including time spent in the tent.

Zoic™ Series

Stay cool and comfortable on warm nights in the wilderness with this ultra-breathable, spacious tent designed to help you rest up for more productive days of adventuring. Light enough to take into the backcountry, the Zoic offers a lot of extra space for stretching out and storing gear. Great for first-time and warm-weather backpackers, the Zoic tent can go from trailhead camping to remote mountain lakes with ease, and its easy-pitch design allows for more time to hang out with friends or to enjoy the scenery. Two doors and two gear lofts make for convenient access and gear storage.

Elixir™ Series

The Elixir tent is an extremely livable performance camping and backpacking tent and an ideal option for adventurers seeking an easy-to-assemble tent at a great value. Unlike many tents in this class, our freestanding tent design offers true-to-size capacity for your party and features two large doors plus new larger vestibules with 35% more space. The versatile tent balances breathable mesh fabric with solid canopy fabric to provide ventilation, warmth and privacy, while the included footprint offers multiple setup options, including a freestanding Fast & Light pitch with rainfly. Whether you’re planning your first backpacking trip or your next one, the Elixir tent is your remedy.

