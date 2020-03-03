Jack Wolfskin Orbit 32 RECCO

Bringing good gear is always a safety precaution, but this pack takes that idea a little further: The Orbit’s toplid contains clothes pin-size RECCO chip, a technology long used in ski pants and avy packs. The chip can be located by search and rescue teams using either handheld or helicopter-borne RECCO detectors; a RECCO-equipped chopper can search a square mile in 16 minutes—an effort that takes hours on foot. The Orbit’s trampoline backpanel allows for good airflow, and the hard plastic frame offers comfortable weight distribution.

$180; 2 lbs. 12 oz.; Unisex One Size