ViewRanger Premium + USA Maps
Plan, navigate and share your adventures!
Basecamp members get a subscription to the ViewRanger Premium + USA Maps mobile app for the whole time you are a member! Supercharge your adventure with top-notch tools and maps, explore your world in 3D and AR, go off-the-grid, track friends, and more. Plus – Access 2,400 BACKPACKER routes inside the app with more to come!
HOW TO ACCESS YOUR SUBSCRIPTION:
- Download the ViewRanger app here.
- Create a ViewRanger account USING THE SAME EMAIL ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR MEMBERSHIP.
- Create a ViewRanger password (this doesn’t have to be the same as your membership).
- Check your email for confirmation.