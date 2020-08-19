Basecamp members get a subscription to the ViewRanger Premium + USA Maps mobile app for the whole time you are a member! Supercharge your adventure with top-notch tools and maps, explore your world in 3D and AR, go off-the-grid, track friends, and more. Plus – Access 2,400 BACKPACKER routes inside the app with more to come!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

HOW TO ACCESS YOUR SUBSCRIPTION: