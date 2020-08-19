ViewRanger Premium + USA Maps

Basecamp members get a subscription to the ViewRanger Premium + USA Maps mobile app for the whole time you are a member! Supercharge your adventure with top-notch tools and maps, explore your world in 3D and AR, go off-the-grid, track friends, and more. Plus – Access 2,400 BACKPACKER routes inside the app with more to come!

HOW TO ACCESS YOUR SUBSCRIPTION:

  1. Download the ViewRanger app here.
  2. Create a ViewRanger account USING THE SAME EMAIL ASSOCIATED WITH YOUR MEMBERSHIP.
  3. Create a ViewRanger password (this doesn’t have to be the same as your membership).
  4. Check your email for confirmation.

