The Paragon (the Maven is the women’s version) offers a dialed featured set coupled with a great suspension and a relatively light weight. We appreciated the side zip for accessing gear on the go, and the supercushy hipbelt that flexes with the wear so wearers never have to fight their loads while hiking. The Paragon 48 is ideal for weekend trips, while the Maven 65 is great for longer, more gear-intensive outings.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Paragon 48: $200; 3 lbs. 8 oz. (m’s M/L); m’s S-L, w’s XS-M

Maven 65: $250; 3 lbs. 13 oz. (w’s S/M); w’s XS-M