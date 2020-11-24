Recipe: Garlic Noodles
Ramen is a backpacker's staple: It's easy to prepare, light, and cheap, but—dare we say—uninspired. Not any more. This sauce recipe takes your Ramen to the next level without sacrificing anything we love about the camping classic.
Ingredients
3 packages Ramen
4 cloves garlic (minced)
4 Tbsp butter
1 Tbsp oyster sauce
1 Tbsp fish sauce
1 tsp dark brown sugar
1 Tbsp pasta water
2 Tbsp Grated Parmesan Cheese
Makes 2 servings
Instructions
At Home
- Pack garlic, butter, oyster sauce, fish sauce, and brown sugar in a leak-proof container. Store remaining ingredients separately.
In Camp
- Cook noodles in a pot of boiling water according to instructions on the package (discard the seasoning package). Drain and set aside, reserving some of the pasta water.
- In the same pot, combine sauce mixture and pasta water. Simmer until the sauce is fully combined.
- Add noodles back into the pot and toss until fully coated with sauce. Continue cooking so the noodles become caremelized and slightly charred.
- Sprinkle on Parseman cheese and mix well. Serve immediately.