Recipe: Garlic Noodles

Elevate your standard Ramen with this savory sauce that comes together in minutes.

Wild Acorns Media

Ramen is a backpacker's staple: It's easy to prepare, light, and cheap, but—dare we say—uninspired. Not any more. This sauce recipe takes your Ramen to the next level without sacrificing anything we love about the camping classic.

Ingredients

3 packages Ramen

4 cloves garlic (minced)

4 Tbsp butter

1 Tbsp oyster sauce

1 Tbsp fish sauce

1 tsp dark brown sugar

1 Tbsp pasta water

2 Tbsp Grated Parmesan Cheese

Makes 2 servings

Instructions

At Home

Pack garlic, butter, oyster sauce, fish sauce, and brown sugar in a leak-proof container. Store remaining ingredients separately.

In Camp