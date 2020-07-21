Nikki Frumkin captures sunset in the North Cascades. Sarina Clark

Huddled in her sleeping bag amidst a driving rainstorm, Appalachian Trail thru-hiker Alina "Abstract" Drufovka experienced what every backpacker dreads—a flooded tent. But instead of lamenting her bad luck, Drufovka made lemonade out of lemons. She broke out her watercolors.

"I ended up using the pools of water in the corners of my tent to make a watercolor painting," she says. "This way I didn't have to leave my tent to get water."

Rainstorm or no, watercoloring is an excellent way to commemorate scenes from the trail. Unlike snapping a photo, capturing the view with paints or pens allows you to take in details and immerse yourself in the landscape. Plus, your creations make great postcards home or gifts for your hiking partners.

An Alina Drufovka original. Alina Drufovka

You don't need a natural aptitude for the arts to enjoy painting in nature. Intimidated? Just get started—your first painting won't be perfect, but the learning process and time spent enjoying your surroundings will be worth it. These tips from outdoor painters will help you tap into your inner artist.

"I personally like keeping things simple when creating artwork on the go. I keep a small notebook with a couple pens and a highlighter for planning my drawings out. For some adventures like skiing I’ll keep a single piece of cardstock paper, folded over in a zip lock bag with a couple of pens. Keeping things simple makes it easy for me to take things everywhere, at any time." —Brooklyn Bell, @badgal_brooky

“Use what you already have: a pen off your desk, printer paper, your kid’s crayons. It’s more about the process of making something, than about making something perfect or even something good. Making art in nature is a magical way to experience a place in a new way. Remember to pack out everything you pack in.” –Nikki Frumkin, @drawntohighplaces

“When painting along an adventure try not to think too hard about making everything perfect or the final outcome. Concentrate on the colors, patterns, and textures you are inspired by and notice their connections within the landscape. Enjoy being in the moment!” –Nika Meyers, @earlybirdhikes

“Usually I just sketch the idea of the painting outside as a first draft and then add the details at home. Take note of any major highlights or shadows and block them in. Take a picture on your phone if you don't want stay and finish your painting so you can refer to it.” –Louisa Albanese, BACKPACKER Photo Editor

"The beauty of painting and drawing is that you get to create your own interpretation of reality. Any mountain can be snow-capped with a little white paint, any sky can be a sunset with a little orange, and it can be both night and day at the same time if you want! There are no rules... I believe most people want to commune with nature as well as complete a physical and emotional challenge. Painting forces you to sit still. Better yet, painting on trail forces you to truly analyze and appreciate your surroundings. I promise you'll remember that vista a whole lot better if you spend an hour delicately following the curvatures of each saddle with a paintbrush than if you simply snag a photo and continue onwards." —Alina Drufovka, @abstract.hikes