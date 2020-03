Big Agnes Salt Creek SL2 Big Agnes Salt Creek SL2 - Awning Mode 1 / 2

Like to lounge around camp? This is the tent for you. The Salt Creek SL2 has a canopy that pitches with trekking poles above its “front” door (there are also two side entrances), so you can kick back on fair-weather days and enjoy the view. Its 28 square feet of floor space is a tad below-average, but vertical walls and a weight of less than 2 pounds per person, combined with the robust feature set, ensure that you won’t feel cramped.

$300; 3 lbs. 11 oz.; 2P